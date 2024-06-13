REFUSED Frontman DENNIS LYXZÉN Recovering From 'Massive Heart Attack'

REFUSED frontman Dennis Lyxzén has suffered a "massive" heart attack, forcing the cancelation of the band's scheduled performance Friday (June 14) at Stockholm, Sweden's Rosendal Garden Party.

The 51-year-old Swedish musician shared the news earlier today on Instagram, writing: "So this morning I had a massive heart attack at my hotel room. It's was extremely painful and wildly scary.

"Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital I'm still around to fight another day.

"Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up.

"I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks. Which means that the @refused show at @rosendalgardenparty is not happening. A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon.

"The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later.

"Life is weird and precious. Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them."

When REFUSED's participation in Rosendal Garden Party was first announced in March, the show was being billed as the band's "final festival" show in their home country.

Rosendal Garden Party will include headlining performances from THE CARDIGANS, M.I.A. and MASSIVE ATTACK. Also scheduled to appear are Grace Jones, TURNSTILE, RAYE, SAINT LEVANT and THE HEAVY.

Formed in Umeå, Sweden in 1991, REFUSED is one of the most influential rock bands of the early '00s. Artists as diverse as LINKIN PARK, RISE AGAINST, STEVE AOKI, PARAMORE, THURSDAY, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BLINK-182 and AFI have been cited the band as being a fundamental influence on their musical styles. "The Shape Of Punk To Come" has become a cultural touchstone for the entire post-hardcore generation as the year zero of stylistic genre-bending — utilizing electronics, jazz and slick production for the first time, and their reputation tent-poled by politically radical lyrics and solidified by their energetic live shows to spread their message.

After a 14-year pause, the band reunited in 2012, playing much-anticipated shows like mainstream festival Coachella and were subsequently awarded the "Special Prize for Music Exports" by the Swedish Ministry of Trade in 2013. In 2015, they released their fourth studio album "Freedom", which was recorded with Nick Launay (NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS, KILLING JOKE),while also turning to Swedish pop/producer Shellback, whose credits include Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, for the lead single "Elektra". In late 2019, their fifth full-length studio album, "War Music", was released to massive critical acclaim. A five-song EP, "The Malignant Fire", followed a year later.