REO SPEEDWAGON To Stop Touring Due To 'Irreconcilable Differences'

Veteran rockers REO SPEEDWAGON have announced that they will stop touring at the end of 2024.

The decision to halt all touring activities was apparently prompted by a disagreement over a return to the stage of bassist Bruce Hall, who underwent back surgery last November. Filling in for him at REO SPEEDWAGON's shows so far in 2024 has been Matt Bissonette, who has previously played with Elton John, Joe Satriani, David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA and Rick Springfield.

In an announcement on social media Monday (September 16),REO SPEEDWAGON said they would "cease touring effective January 1, 2025."

The statement reads: "To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he'd be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the WAGON rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years. For Kevin's [Cronin, REO SPEEDWAGON singer] part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well. Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO SPEEDWAGON will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by Cronin since 1972, REO SPEEDWAGON's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive "Hi Infidelity" in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run". That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted diamond award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

From 1977 to 1989, REO SPEEDWAGON released nine consecutive albums all certified platinum or higher. To date, REO SPEEDWAGON has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Hall, Dave Amato, Bryan Hitt, Derek Hilland, and most recent addition Bissonette, electrified audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "Ridin' The Storm Out", "Can't Fight This Feeling", "Time For Me To Fly", "Roll With The Changes", "Keep On Loving You", "Take It On the Run" and many, many more.

More recently, REO was featured in season three of the hit Netflix series "Ozark" with an episode titled "Kevin Cronin Was Here". Cronin sang a duet with Dolly Parton on his number-one hit "Keep On Loving You" for her star-studded "Rockstar" album, which featured a who's who of rock luminaries including Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John and Sting, to mention just a few. Cronin performed on the 2022 season finale of "American Idol", is a regular guest with the JIM IRSAY COLLECTION band.

REO SPEEDWAGON launched its first Las Vegas residency in November of 2023, the sold-out "An Evening of Hi Infidelity …and More!". The band is active in numerous charitable endeavors, including the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Music Drives Us and Moffitt Cancer Center.