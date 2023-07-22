REPENTANCE Shares Lyric Video For New Single 'Buried By Fear'

Chicago, Illinois-based metal outfit REPENTANCE will release its sophomore full-length album, "The Process Of Human Demise", on August 4 via Noble Demon. The official lyric video for the LP's second single, "Buried By Fear", can be seen below.

REPENTANCE guitarist Shaun Glass comments: "When we first started up the early jams of this song, I knew it was something special and 100% was going to be a absolute bruiser of a song. Fast forward to June at the return of Milwaukee Metal Fest, we debuted the song live for everyone and it was quite the response and for us as well! I can 100% say this track will punch you in the throat but in a good way!"

REPENTANCE vocalist Adam Gilley adds: "'Buried By Fear' is a smash to the face right from the start. It has the thrash and the groove to keep you moving. The song is about the fear of the unknown, the fear of death. Not knowing what is to be offered on the other side."

"The Process Of Human Demise" will also include the previously released single "Withered & Decayed", featuring a guest appearance by FEAR FACTORY singer Milo Silvestro.

When "Withered & Decayed" was first made available in May, Glass commented: "When we started working on the album, we knew we wanted to have another guest. We were looking for someone that we thought would complement our style. Around that time, FEAR FACTORY was close to announcing Milo Silvestro as their new singer. I mentioned the idea to Dino [Cazares, FEAR FACTORY guitarist], who's a close personal friend and he brought up the idea of seeing if Milo would be interested. We sent over the track. When he laid down his tracks in his studio, we knew we had what we were looking for. His style fit really well with Adam [Gilley] our singer and him trading verses and singing together on the choruses. We hope our friends and fans enjoy the rollercoaster ride it delivers."

Silvestro stated about the collaboration: "I had a blast recording vocals on this banger. It's heavy, it's fresh, it's got the hook and it's always a real pleasure to work with these gentlemen. Horns up!"

"The Process Of Human Demise" track listing:

01. Buried By Fear

02. Withered And Decayed

03. Reborn

04. The Process Of Human Demise

05. Empire

06. Down In The Water

07. A Future Untold

08. All The Misery

09. Light It Up

10. No Innocence

11. A Grave For The False Ones

12. Venom Inside

Formed in 2018 by former SOIL and DIRGE WITHIN guitarist Shaun Glass, REPENTANCE released its critically acclaimed debut album, "God For A Day", in 2020, followed by the EP "Volume I – Reborn" (2021). "The Process Of Human Demise" was produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound and was mixed and mastered by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions. Album artwork was created by Colin Marks (Rain Song Design).

REPENTANCE is:

Adam Gilley - Vocals

Shaun Glass - Guitar

Eric Burns - Guitar

Eric Karol - Bass

Brandon White - Drums

