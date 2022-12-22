Reunited DÉTENTE To Perform Entire 'Recognize No Authority' Album At 2023 METAL THREAT FEST

After being inactive for over a decade, DÉTENTE will reunite to perform its classic album "Recognize No Authority" in its entirety at the Metal Threat Fest on April 16, 2023 in Lombard, Illinois.

DÉTENTE is Dennis Butler (drums),Steve Hochheiser (bass),Caleb Quinn (guitar) and Tiina Teal (vocals).

"Recognize No Authority" was a critically acclaimed recording that maintains a cult following to this day. It was also the launching ground for nu-metal metal producer Ross Robinson (KORN, SLIPKNOT, FEAR FACTORY, SOULFLY) who plays guitar on the album. The CD also marked the first full-length release by FEAR OF GOD's Dawn Crosby, who sadly passed away on December 15, 1996.

"Recognize No Authority" was reissued in July 2007 via MVD Audio.

Teal joined DÉTENTE as the replacement for Ann Boleyn (HELLION).

Having originally started out behind the kit as a drummer, Tiina has been singing and screaming for more than two decades. With influences ranging from Jarboe to Nina Simone as well as STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's Devin Townsend, she has collaborated with various musicians and bands in Los Angeles and was named "Best Anti-War Band" with her metal group BURN THE EMPIRE.

DÉTENTE's latest album, "Decline", was released in June 2010 in the U.S. via the band's own Cognitive label with MVD Audio distribution. The CD was recorded with engineer Bill Metoyer, who has previously worked with SLAYER, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, D.R.I. and SACRED REICH, among others.

When DÉTENTE announced that it was calling it quits in December 2010, the band said in a statement: "The band has put much work into the reunion and believes that while it has been hard work that it has been a positive experience; having the opportunity to see so many of our friends on our last European tour was especially cool! The fact is, like everyone else, the band has daily responsibilities and the logistics of keeping DÉTENTE moving is no longer possible. While it is conceivable that we could get together for a festival in the future, we believe it is time to call it a day."