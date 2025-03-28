BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE Releases First New Music In Over 25 Years With New Single '60 Years Ago'

Legendary rock and roll band BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE has released its first new music in over 25 years with "60 Years Ago", a new single reflecting on the vibrant Winnipeg music scene that produced some of the most influential songwriters of all time. The single arrives as BTO gears up for their "Back In Overdrive Tour 2025", a massive tour consisting of 22 shows across Canada which kicks off next week on April 1 in Victoria, British Columbia. They'll be joined by APRIL WINE and HEADPINS, two fellow Canadian rock bands, who will open in support. Proceeds from "60 Years Ago" will go to The Bridge To Nowhere charity ride, produced in partnership by Brothers Of The Fork and Hockey Helps The Homeless.

"As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called '60 Years Ago'," Randy Bachman states. "It features Tal Bachman, KoKo Bachman and me, with Fred Turner on vocals, and features an incredible guitar solo from Neil Young. This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents. Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

In 2023, Bachman revived BTO, the legendary rock and roll band behind worldwide hits such as "Takin' Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet", and has continued to tour throughout 2024, and now into 2025. Led by Bachman, BTO has recently revamped its lineup.

"BTO has truly become a family band again," Bachman exclaims. "My son Tal Bachman on guitar, my daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums, and our friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar. We sound better than ever. We're playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible.

"We can't wait to tour Canada in April and May and show off this powerhouse lineup. The BTO sound is BACK!!"

BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE will also perform hits from THE GUESS WHO, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted No. 1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.

BTO recently announced a U.S. tour as well, which includes co-headline dates with southern rock pioneers THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, with the '70s/'80s hitmakers JEFFERSON STARSHIP as the special guest.

BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE press photo credit: Shimon Karmel