Reunited SISTER SIN Performs At Finland's SAUNA OPEN AIR Festival (Video)

The "classic" lineup of the Swedish heavy rock band SISTER SIN played its second show in seven years on July 8 at the Sauna Open Air festival in Tampere, Finland. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

Although the SISTER SIN reunion was announced back in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the band's return to the live stage until June 18 when the group performed at Backstage Rockbar in Trollhättan, Sweden.

SISTER SIN's 2022 lineup consists of Liv Jagrell on vocals, Jimmy Hiltula on guitar, Andreas Strandh on bass and Dave Sundberg on drums.

Jagrell announced the SISTER SIN reunion after revealing that her post-SISTER SIN outfit LIV SIN was "taking a little bit of a break" following the departures of guitarist Chris Bertzell and bassist Tommie Winther.

SISTER SIN announced its split in November 2015, saying in a statement that the band's "relentless" touring and recording schedule took its toll and "the motivation for some members just wasn't there anymore." However, the group left the door open for a possible comeback, saying: "It is our hope that the flame will burn once again and hopefully resurrect this Swedish bastard sometime in the future. Time will tell…"

Seven years ago, Liv told Sleaze Roxx about the end of SISTER SIN: "We toured too much and we got burned out. That's the simple answer. They just felt like they did not want to do this anymore. [In 2015], we had been out for almost four months or something so it's a lot of time away from family. It's a lot of time away from friends. And also just to survive in the business is hard, so I think we maybe worked too hard in the last years."

SISTER SIN's fifth studio album, "Black Lotus", was released in October 2014 via Victory.

LIV SIN released two full-length albums, "Follow Me" (2017) and "Burning Sermons" (2019),as well as one EP, "Inverted" (2018). This past April, LIV SIN returned with a new single, "The Process", via Mighty Music. A new LIV SIN full-length album is expected to be released in 2023.