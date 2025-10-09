Reunited WINDS OF PLAGUE Is 'Definitely Leaning Towards Making New Music' And 'Playing A Couple Of More Shows'

Symphonic deathcore titans WINDS OF PLAGUE recently reunited with their original members for a pair of highly anticipated festival performances. The band took the stage at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock in Sacramento, California, as well as at a special club show at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois, marking their first shows together in years.

Regarding how the WINDS OF PLAGUE came about, vocalist Jonathan "Johnny Plague" Cooke-Hayden told Sultans Of Slack at last weekend's Aftershock (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Really, we got asked to do these two shows, which kind of blew our minds. Like, well, we can't not do it, right?! So I reached out to all the original guys. We all grew up, going to high school together and we started the band there, and I was, like, 'Hey, it'd be really cool to do this' as it's the actual 20 years since we started WINDS OF PLAGUE; that's when we got the name and all that. So, everybody wanted to do it. We were, like, 'Let's see how these two shows go.' And it was a lot of fun. I think that the general consensus is, yes, we wanna keep doing more. But as of now, this is all we have planned. Today was the end of it. So I guess we'll see what's next, but I think there's definitely more to come."

Asked if he and the other members of WINDS OF PLAGUE have discussed the possibility of new music in the future, Johnny said: "We have. And we actually have a couple songs that we never recorded, from a couple years ago. So we started kind of revisiting those, punching those up a little bit. So there's nothing set in stone right now, but we're definitely leaning towards making new music, playing a couple of more shows, trying to do a couple a year. And it's fun. It's really awesome."

He continued: "We've all kind of moved on from the band stuff in our personal lives. And it's fun to take a step back into it. It feels like a former life, and we're all just here just for the love of it at this point. It has nothing to do with paying the bills or being the biggest band or anything like that. It's just for the love of it. It's awesome."

WINDS OF PLAGUE's lineup for the 2025 shows included drummer Art Cruz, who has been a member of LAMB OF GOD for the past six years.

Originally formed in 2002 as BLEAK DECEMBER, WINDS OF PLAGUE is a symphonic deathcore band from Los Angeles, California. After lineup changes, they released their debut, "A Cold Day In Hell", in 2005, shortly after adopting their current name. Signing with Century Media, they dropped "Decimate The Weak" in 2008, followed by "The Great Stone War" (2009) and "Against The World" (2011),which featured guest spots from members of HATEBREED, TERROR and even the Ultimate Warrior. Their later albums include "Resistance" (2013) and "Blood Of My Enemy" (2017).