REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. CASTRONOVO, HOEKSTRA And PILSON: New Single Due This Month

REVOLUTION SAINTS, the band featuring drummer/lead vocalist Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY),guitarist Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER) and bassist/vocalist Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, THE END MACHINE, BLACK SWAN),will release a new single on November 28. The group's fourth full-length album will arrive in the spring of 2023.

Last month, REVOLUTION SAINTS announced the departure of guitarist Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO) and bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) and addition of Hoekstra and Pilson.

Castronovo is the sole remaining original member of REVOLUTION SAINTS, which has released three albums so far — "Revolution Saints" (2015),"Light In The Dark" (2017) and "Rise" (2019).

Back in 2019, Deen hinted that "Rise" could be REVOLUTION SAINTS' final album. "If everybody's digging on what we're doing, I'm sure we'll do another one," he told Web Is Jericho. "But it all has to do with scheduling. That's the hardest part, is getting everyone together and setting aside time to do it. I hope we do another one, but we're not sure."

REVOLUTION SAINTS was originally formed as the vision of Frontiers Music Srl president Serafino Perugino, who for years had hoped to work on a project where Deen would be the lead vocalist. Having previously worked with all three artists on different projects on Frontiers, having Deen, Jack and Doug on board together was a dream come true for Perugino.

The "Rise" album was helmed by in-house Frontiers producer Alessandro Del Vecchio, with the recording process taking place in Milan and in Doug and Jack's own studios in California and Seattle. Songwriting was handled by Del Vecchio, Aldrich and Blades, with contributions from fellow Frontiers recording artist Dan Rossall (of U.K. newcomers PASSION). Of special note, the poignant ballad "Eyes Of A Child" was penned by Blades and Tommy Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES).

Revolution Saints 2.0. New single out 11/28. New album Spring 2023. Posted by Revolution Saints on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Revolution Saints - Message from Jeff Pilson A message from Jeff Pilson on the big news that he has teamed up with Deen Castronovo and Joel Hoekstra in Revolution Saints! New album coming in 2023, new single out this year. Posted by Revolution Saints on Wednesday, October 12, 2022