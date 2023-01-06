REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. DEEN CASTRONOVO, JEFF PILSON And JOEL HOEKSTRA: New Single 'Need Each Other' Released

REVOLUTION SAINTS, the band featuring vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Joel Hoekstra, has released the official music video for its new single, "Need Each Other". Check it out below.

REVOLUTION SAINTS was initially put together by Serafino Perugino, president and head of A&R for Frontiers Music Srl, to showcase the stunning voice of Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE). Castronovo has always been a well-respected drummer, but fans who took note of his background vocals over his career and who attended JOURNEY shows and saw him take lead vocals on "Mother, Father" during the band's set, came to realize he also had an amazing voice. REVOLUTION SAINTS was, and always has been, a vehicle to show the world Deen's incredible singing talents.

For the first three REVOLUTION SAINTS albums, "Revolution Saints", "Light In The Dark" and "Rise", Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, ex-WHITESNAKE, DIO). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the 1980s and 1990s and still does today.

While REVOLUTION SAINTS MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently rejoined JOURNEY, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job.

Hoekstra is a current member of WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and ICONIC, as well as having his own solo project, JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13, and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles. Pilson, currently a member of FOREIGNER, BLACK SWAN, and THE END MACHINE, is also known for his time in DOKKEN and his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for REVOLUTION SAINTS 2.0 and that's exactly what we've got here.

A new studio album will be released in the first half of 2023.

REVOLUTION SAINTS is:

Deen Castronovo - lead vocals, drums

Joel Hoekstra - guitars

Jeff Pilson - bass