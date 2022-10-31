REVOLUTION SAINTS Parts Ways With DOUG ALDRICH And JACK BLADES, Recruits JOEL HOEKSTRA And JEFF PILSON

REVOLUTION SAINTS has parted ways with guitarist Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO) and bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) and has replaced them with Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER) and Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, THE END MACHINE, BLACK SWAN),respectively.

Drummer/lead vocalist Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY) is the sole remaining original member of REVOLUTION SAINTS, which has released three albums so far — "Revolution Saints" (2015),"Light In The Dark" (2017) and "Rise" (2019).

Earlier today, the following message was posted on the REVOLUTION SAINTS Facebook page: "Ladies and gentlemen, a big update on the future of REVOLUTION SAINTS from vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo! Joel Hoekstra & Jeff Pilson have joined and a new album, album #4, is coming in 2023 and album #5 is already being worked on. New single will be released this year.

"Huge, heartfelt thanks to Doug Aldrich & Jack Blades for lending their immense talents to the first three albums!"

Back in 2019, Deen hinted that "Rise" could be REVOLUTION SAINTS' final album. "If everybody's digging on what we're doing, I'm sure we'll do another one," he told Web Is Jericho. "But it all has to do with scheduling. That's the hardest part, is getting everyone together and setting aside time to do it. I hope we do another one, but we're not sure."

REVOLUTION SAINTS was originally formed as the vision of Frontiers Music Srl president Serafino Perugino, who for years had hoped to work on a project where Deen would be the lead vocalist. Having previously worked with all three artists on different projects on Frontiers, having Deen, Jack and Doug on board together was a dream come true for Perugino.

The "Rise" album was helmed by in-house Frontiers producer Alessandro Del Vecchio, with the recording process taking place in Milan and in Doug and Jack's own studios in California and Seattle. Songwriting was handled by Del Vecchio, Aldrich and Blades, with contributions from fellow Frontiers recording artist Dan Rossall (of U.K. newcomers PASSION). Of special note, the poignant ballad "Eyes Of A Child" was penned by Blades and Tommy Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES).