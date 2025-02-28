RICH ROBINSON Wants JIMMY PAGE To Give Induction Speech For THE BLACK CROWES At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The State Of Amorica: A Black Crowes Podcast", Rich Robinson was asked whom he would like to induct THE BLACK CROWES into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame if his band ends up getting the nod this year. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've kind of talked about it. I don't know. I mean, I would love for [LED ZEPPELIN guitarist] Jimmy [Page] to induct us. Jimmy's a longtime friend and a mentor and just such an amazing person to be inducted by. But we don't know until we know, you know what I mean? That would be cool. Or [AEROSMITH singer] Steven Tyler too."

He continued: "AEROSMITH was always really supportive of us, starting out. I remember when we first released [THE BLACK CROWES' debut album, 1990's] 'Shake Your Money Maker', [AEROSMITH guitarist] Brad Whitford was wearing one of our shirts in their video that came out, which was a big deal for us. And then we got that AEROSMITH tour. And they are just really positive, supportive people."

THE BLACK CROWES are among the nominees for this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The veteran rockers made the list for the first time.

To be eligible for a nomination, the artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

Nominees are voted on by an international panel of more than 1,200 artists, historians and music industry players. The selection criteria include an artist's impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their work, innovation and excellence in technique.

THE BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson told Billboard about his band's nomination: "We're just very excited. I don't think we ever really would have thought about it, so for it to be in front of us, it's incredible. We're thrilled. All sarcasm aside, it's amazing to be thought of. It's amazing to be included. We love music, and we understand the real magical, alchemic process in it, and that we've managed to still be here this many years later and still be making records and in a lot of ways having a level of recognition and success that we haven't felt before. Just to be mentioned (alongside) some of the names of the greatest artists, it's fantastic."

The Class Of 2025 will be revealed in late April. At that time, additional nominees will be announced that have not gone to the broader votership but were directly installed by the select committee, in the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award areas.

The 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall.

As previously reported, Page and THE BLACK CROWES will celebrate 25 years of their iconic live album "Live At The Greek" with an expanded edition, available worldwide on March 14.

In October 1999, Page teamed up with THE BLACK CROWES for a two-night performance of material from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog and old blues and rock standards. A live album, "Live At The Greek", was recorded during these shows and released in February 2000. The set was dominated by LED ZEPPELIN tunes, along with a mix of classic blues nuggets and covers of FLEETWOOD MAC and Page's first group, THE YARDBIRDS. (Due to contractual obligations, no CROWES songs were included.)

THE BLACK CROWES released their latest album, "Happiness Bastards", in March 2024. The band's first full-length LP of new material in 15 years was released via THE BLACK CROWES' own record label, Silver Arrow Records.

THE BLACK CROWES leaders Chris Robinson (lead vocals) and Rich Robinson (guitar) worked on the follow-up to 2009's "Before The Frost… Until The Freeze" with producer Jay Joyce.