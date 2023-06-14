RICHARD PATRICK On FILTER's 'Bombastic' New Album: 'There's So Many Bangers On This Record'

FILTER frontman Richard Patrick spoke to Michael Presti of the 99WNRR radio station about the band's long-awaited new album, "The Algorithm", which will tentatively arrive in August via Golden Robot Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This record reminds of [FILTER's third album, 2002's] 'The Amalgamut'. It's kind of a little bit of a return to 'The Amalgamut'. It's so bombastic. There's so many bangers on this record. And 'The Algorithm', it's a little bit more a part of the times."

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for "The Algorithm", which previously had the working title "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats", Richard said: "I'm still bitching, but I'm not as outwardly bitching; I'm not taking sides as much on this record. I'm bitching and I'm talking about liars and cheaters and thieves. It's just that I'm not literally calling everybody out, like I did on the other two songs that came out last year," referencing 2020's "Murica" and "Thoughts And Prayers".

According to Patrick, "Murica" and "Thoughts And Prayers" will not appear on "The Algorithm". "[Those two songs were] supposed to be on a whole record called 'Murica', but I decided those two songs just kind of live on their own, and they kind of reference each other," he explained. "And then when I started working on this new collection of songs, I just figured it was a whole new record."

Circling back to the topics covered on "The Algorithm", Richard said: "I'm still complaining politically, but I'm just not so outward. There's another thing — a friend of mine is drowning from alcoholism, and I talk about him in a couple of the songs, a song called 'The Drowning'. But most of it is just me kind of reflecting on humanity and just kind of saying, 'Are you checking yourself on this? Are you watching how we're behaving?' 'Cause our government and the way we are behaving as a [whole] is just the bitchiest, juvenile shit I've ever seen. It's just ridiculous."

Originally conceived in 2018 as a collaboration between Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, the band's new album was given a tentative title, "ReBus", as a nod to FILTER's 1995 debut, "Short Bus", before being changed to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats" and later to "Murica" and then back to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats".

A new FILTER single, "For The Beaten", arrived last October and was followed by "Face Down". Written by Patrick, "Face Down" is classic FILTER — a tight song with loads going on, including some killer drum fills and a restrained vocal delivery that seems ready to explode at any given point as the song progresses.

"'Face Down' speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today," said Patrick. "I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I'm pumped. I can't wait for everyone to hear the full album."

For the first time in its 30-year career, FILTER will present "California Screamin'" — a full concert global stream performed live on location in Los Angeles. HITKOR will be the official on demand streaming partner for the show, which will take place June 17. The live performance will include special guests, classic songs FILTER has not performed in over 25 years and the debut of brand-new material.

"I've been itching to do a live stream since things shut down a couple years ago but I got caught up in the studio working on our new album," said Patrick. "When Scott [Donnell, CMO HITKOR] came to me and told me about HITKOR, and then invited me down to see MINISTRY do their thing, I was sold."

"California Screamin'" tickets are $14.99 and All-Access passes are $19.99. Purchase only at HITKOR.com.

FILTER recently kicked off a six-month-long tour crisscrossing the United States and Canada before a planned trip overseas. FILTER's tour plans so far include headline shows, festival appearances and a place on the "Freaks On Parade" tour with ROB ZOMBIE, ALICE COOPER and MINISTRY. The band will be offering a limited number of "Filter Fanatic" VIP packages that include exclusive merch, signed tour posters, used gear items, meet-and-greets and photos with the band on many of the dates. More information and tickets are available at www.officialfilter.com.