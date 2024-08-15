RICHIE KOTZEN Reveals Component That Is Missing With New Generation Of 'Great' Musicians

In a new interview with Classic Album Review, guitarist, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Richie Kotzen was asked for his opinion on the "health" of the current rock and roll scene. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't really know. I don't really follow things that way or concern myself too much with the status of rock. I mean, I always hear the conversations, and it's just something I never engage in. I'm not really sure why.

"It's interesting how when cover bands go and play and they pick songs to play, they're always going back to those like early AEROSMITH songs, early AC/DC songs, early LED ZEPPELIN songs," he continued. "It's hard to beat that, no matter what, no matter who you are. Especially for bands. I mean, there's been great bands that have made amazing records. The other day. my wife was finishing up a song and we were listening to the mix, and I said, 'Hey, listen to this OASIS song for perspective on the lead vocal.' And I just remembered that album being one of the greatest albums, rock albums, for me. But the point is that you keep going back.

"Every now and then, you have a rock album that comes out that's so badass, like the first GUNS N' ROSES album or that OASIS album — everybody has their favorite. But there's something to be said for the fact that people keep going back to those other bands that I mentioned.

"One of the things that I will say that's very interesting to me is technology has created a situation where people are making music that would never, ever, ever be able to make music," Kotzen added. "And the music is being made now by non-musicians. And when I say non-musicians, it's not meant to be an insult. It's like the criteria of what would define a musician from when you and I came up learning and playing is very different. If that was a constant, you have a lot less going on. So technology has made a thing where people that are not necessarily musicians by our definition are able to make music. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing. It means there's more, and there's more variety, and there's more perspective. So, to find what I might like out there in music, there might be less of it because the skillset is very different. And another thing I have to say too, that's very strange with the musicians. Eddie Van Halen — great guitar player, greatest guitar player, however you wanna define him, but also in the context of making great music that people that aren't guitar players want to listen to. That's the biggest component. Unfortunately, that's the component that's missing with the new generation of quote-unquote great musicians. And by the way, great musicians in my mind should make great music. Today. the great musician plays impossible stuff really well. So that now makes them great at doing that. But what, to me, is missing is that you don't have that other component. Steve Lukather — amazing guitar player, but also making great music that stands the test of time that people still want to listen to. And so it feels like somehow the abilities in the guitar world, they're growing, going up, up, up and deeper knowledge of scales and harmony and facility and execution, but complete abandonment on making music. So it's quite strange. It's very bizarre. And I don't really care. It doesn't affect me, 'cause all the great records that I like listening to have been made. And occasionally I hear something new that I'm, like, 'Oh, wow. That's a really cool song,' or whatever. But it's just an interesting observation to look at how the musicians have abandoned the idea of creativity in making music and just solely focused on the ability to move on the instrument."

Kotzen will release his new solo studio album, titled "Nomad", on September 27 via BMG.

Written, recorded and produced by Kotzen, "Nomad" features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen's multi-faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On "Nomad", Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to '70s-infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It's all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.