  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RICK RUBIN Reflects On His Work On SLAYER's 'Reign In Blood': I Wanted To Hear 'The Precise Tightness' Of The Music

January 16, 2023

In a new interview with Channel 4 News, producer Rick Rubin reflected on his work on SLAYER's classic third album, "Reign In Blood". Released in October 1986 through Def Jam Recordings, the LP was the band's first collaboration with Rubin, whose input helped the band's sound evolve. Kerrang! magazine described the record as "the heaviest album of all time," and a breakthrough in thrash metal and speed metal.

Regarding his approach to recording a band like SLAYER, Rubin said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When you treat everything the same, it waters down what it is.

"Speed metal was a new thing. The people who were recording speed metal up until 'Reign In Blood' recorded speed metal more like other hard rock or heavy metal. And it's different. It's all different. Everything we make is different.

"If you look at it in hip-hop, if you make it like it's an R&B record, it's an R&B record with somebody rapping," he continued. "If you make it like going to the hip-hop club, It's hip-hop. With speed metal, if you treat it like BLACK SABBATH, it won't do what SLAYER does. In that case, SLAYER is… They play very fast — super fast. And the nature of things that are fast is they come very close together, like the kick drums are, like, super fast. When you listen to LED ZEPPELIN records, the kick drum goes [at a much slower pace]. So if you have someone playing [fast], and you treat it like LED ZEPPELIN, it's just gonna be a blur and noise; you won't hear any of it. And that's what was happening — up until 'Reign In Blood'."

Rubin added: "And this is really… In each case, it comes from my lack of experience, lack of the 'right way' to do it. The 'right way' to record rock drums is the way LED ZEPPELIN did it. But in my mind, not if you're SLAYER. So in some ways, because I wasn't experienced enough to know 'this is how you do it', I'm listening to it for what it is, and for what it is, is this very precise, tight thing. And you wanna hear the precise tightness of it. And up until that point, no one had recorded it that way, because that's just not the way you record things."

"Reign In Blood" was SLAYER's first album to enter The Billboard 200 chart (at No. 94). The LP was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on November 20, 1992 for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.

"Reign In Blood"'s release was delayed because of concerns regarding its graphic artwork and lyrical subject matter. The opening track, "Angel Of Death", which refers to Josef Mengele and describes acts such as human experimentation that Mengele committed at the Auschwitz concentration camp, provoked allegations of Nazism. However, the bandmembers stated numerous times they do not condone Nazism, and are merely interested in the subject.

On the topic the controversy surrounding "Reign In Blood"'s lyrical content, SLAYER guitarist Jeff Hanneman previously said, "'Angel Of Death' was a big problem. I remember getting a phone call after the album was done: Sony wasn't going to release it. I remember being at home, pissed, throwing things. What the fuck? I didn't think anything was wrong with 'Angel Of Death' or anything else we did, it's a documentary! There's no 'Heil Hitler' or 'white people rule,' it's a documentary; grow up, people. It took months before they picked it up again. Finally, we got signed by a distributor."

In a 2009 interview with Filter magazine, SLAYER frontman Tom Araya stated about "Reign In Blood", "On that first album [together], Rubin made sure that he recorded. He wanted to duplicate what he was hearing." Guitarist Kerry King added, "It was the first time you actually heard SLAYER in its pure ferocity, and it made a big difference. One funny thing about that album is if it came out today, no one would give a shit. They'd say, 'That's cool.' But at the time it came out it made such a difference. People still reflect on that as a poignant time, where shit changed."

Find more on Slayer
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).