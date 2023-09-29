RILEY'S L.A. GUNS Release 'The Dark Horse' Single

RILEY'S L.A. GUNS has just released a new single, "The Dark Horse", via Golden Robot Records. The track is taken from the band's upcoming sophomore album of the same name, tentatively due in early 2024.

"The Dark Horse" ventures into a soul-stirring narrative, encapsulated in a raw, hard-hitting rock 'n' roll ballad. The lyrics poignantly delve into the struggles of confronting inner demons and grappling with life-altering decisions. The metaphorical "reins" woven into the track symbolize the constant challenges one must face, while the relentless spinning of the world underscores the unceasing nature of life's trials. "The Dark Horse" masterfully captures the essence of being an underdog. Front man Kurt Frohlich's powerful vocals, coupled with a poignant melody, make this single a testament to RILEY'S L.A. GUNS' ability to infuse emotional depth into their signature high-octane rock 'n' roll sound.

RILEY'S L.A. GUNS drummer Steve Riley said: "We are so excited for you to hear our new single 'The Dark Horse'. It's a rockin uptempo rock track, similar in style to 'Renegades' from our last album. This song reflects our band's growth in both production and performance. Enjoy the song, and watch out for the full album dropping in early 2024. We can't wait to see you on tour next year, but for now, rock out to 'The Dark Horse'!"

This past February, RILEY'S L.A. GUNS released another new song, "Rewind", digitally via Golden Robot. Last October, RILEY'S L.A. GUNS issued a single called "Overdrive". Both tracks are also expected to appear on "The Dark Horse".

In April 2021, an out-of-court resolution was reached in the legal dispute over the rights to the L.A. GUNS name. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis are continuing to operate under the L.A. GUNS trademark, while Steve Riley and his bandmates from the other version of L.A. GUNS are now operating under the new name RILEY'S L.A. GUNS.

RILEY'S L.A. GUNS features Riley alongside Orlando, Florida-based guitarist/vocalist Kurt Frohlich, bassist Kelly Nickels (a member of L.A. GUNS' "classic" incarnation) and guitarist Scott Griffin, who played bass for L.A. GUNS from 2007 until 2009, and then again from 2011 to 2014.

In January 2020, Riley was sued by Lewis and Guns in California District Court. Joining Riley as defendants in the case were the three musicians who performed in his rival version of L.A. GUNS; that group's manager, booking agent and merchandiser; and Golden Robot Records. The complaint, which requested a trial by jury, alleged that Riley's version of L.A. GUNS (referred to in the case docket as "the infringing L.A. GUNS") was creating "unfair competition" through its unauthorized usage of the L.A. GUNS trademark. In addition, Guns and Lewis were seeking relief from and/or against false advertising, breach of contract and unauthorized usage of their likenesses.

