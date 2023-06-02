  • facebook
RINGWORM Announces New Album 'Seeing Through Fire', Shares 'No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy' Single

June 2, 2023

Cleveland-bred pioneers of extreme atrocity RINGWORM have signed to Nuclear Blast Records. Their most vicious record in decades, "Seeing Through Fire", will arrive on August 18.

RINGWORM vocalist James "Human Furnace" Bulloch says: "We couldn't be more excited, really. Getting out to a larger audience is always the goal. And after a career as long as ours, you really appreciate your opportunities when they come to you. The chance to reach out to a globally larger metal scene, is always what the doctor ordered. NB gives us reach that we haven't had over the years and we're definitely fired up."

Speaking about "Seeing Through Fire", Bulloch adds: "We're pretty pumped on 'Seeing Through Fire'. It's a total burner. It's a straight-forward, 'smash your face and leave you layin' there wondering what you got hit with'-type record.

"We've never felt the need to 're-invent our own wheel' but going into this one we tried some different things sonically, and we're very happy with the results. Of course, it's the intention, every time we record a new record, but we feel like the overall sound, feel and aggression of 'Seeing Through Fire' one-ups many of our past records. Which, for anyone that knows our catalog, is not always an easy task. With every new record, you have to dig deeper."

Today, the band has revealed the record's first single, a no-holds-barred, furious neck-snapping track called "No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy" that lays the groundwork for the impending brutality.

Bulloch says of the new single: "There's A LOT of crushers on the new one, so it was hard to pick one as a single. But we finally settled on 'No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy'. It's got hooks, beat downs, head bangs, thrash.... Overall a pretty good taste of what you're gonna get from the new record and RINGWORM in general. This one delves into the endless conflict that we never seem to be free from. The constant outward, internal, mental and physical assaults that shape our lives, test our endurance, push our limits and challenge our breaking points."

"Seeing Through Fire" track listing:

01. Seeing Through Fire
02. Carved In Stone
03. No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy
04. Death Hoax
05. Thought Crimes
06. Unavoidable Truth
07. House Of Flies
08. You Want It To
09. Mental Decontrol
10. Power And Blood
11. Playing God

On the rarest of occasions, there comes along a band that latches on and annihilates your ears with such a unique combination of sounds, you find yourself dislodged from the monotony of everyday music, and rooted firmly in the terrain of admiration. RINGWORM are no strangers to this concept, and have been fascinating metalheads with their unorthodox melodies for over 30 years.

"We wanted to go with a slightly different approach and look than the previous records. It's a new era for us," explains Bulloch. "It's a little bit of a return to our roots. You have those moments every so often where you wanna get back to your comfort zone, but at the same time you want to expand that comfort zone."

A different level of sound quality was accomplished with "Seeing Through Fire" as technology allowed RINGWORM to banish any previous restrictions laid upon them during the production and recording processes. Working again with Noah Buchanan of Mercinary Studios in Cleveland, this was the first time everything, including vocals, was all recorded in that same space.

RINGWORM is James "Human Furnace" Bulloch (vocals),Matt Sorg (guitar),Mike Lare (guitar),Ed Stephens (bass).

Photo credit: Doug French

