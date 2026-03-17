THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Among LOLLAPALOOZA 2026 Headliners

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, CHARLI XCX, TATE MCRAE, LORDE, OLIVIA DEAN, JOHN SUMMIT, JENNIE and THE XX are set to headline Lollapalooza 2026, which will also feature performances by LIL UZI VERT, TURNSTILE, SOMBR, THE NEIGHBOURHOOD, YUNGBLUD, BEABADOOBEE, ETHEL CAIN, EMPIRE OF THE SUN, MAJOR LAZER, ZARA LARSSON and much, much more. The legendary annual celebration of music takes place July 30-August 2, with more than 100 artists on eight stages, delivering four full days of music and interactive programming in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.

For the entire lineup visit, www.lollapalooza.com, the lineup by day will be released soon.

Sign up now for the presale this Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. CT, with guaranteed lowest-priced four-day tickets for the first hour. Prices increase at 11 a.m. CT when the public on-sale begins, all via www.lollapalooza.com/tickets.

This year's lineup includes an exceptional roster of talent, providing something for every musical taste, with performances from LEON THOMAS, CLIPSE, GEESE, FREDDIE GIBBS, WET LEG, WORSHIP, BLOOD ORANGE, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, YOASOBI, VIAGRA BOYS, SNOW STRIPPERS, DJ TRIXIE MATTEL, CAMERON WHITCOMB, ECCA VANDAL, THE BENDS, CALDER ALLEN and many more.

In addition to featuring K-pop superstars AESPA, I-DLE and CORTIS, this year's lineup also includes a phenomenal group of must-see breakout artists such as AUDREY HOBERT, OKLOU, SIENNA SPIRO, SKYE NEWMAN, ADÉLA, NINAJIRACHI, FINN WOLFHARD and more.

New this year, Lollapalooza is introducing several premium hospitality experiences, including the Northside Suites, Suites at Perry's, and the Speakeasy Lounge. Located at the Bud Light North Main Stage, the Northside Suites provide guests with a private, air-conditioned suite experience for up to 15 guests per day, complete with premium seating, a private rooftop viewing deck overlooking the stage and Chicago skyline, complimentary all-day food and beverages, and dedicated hospitality service. The Suites at Perry's will also offer a similar elevated experience at the festival's iconic dance stage, giving guests a private suite with rooftop viewing, curated dining, complimentary all-day food and beverages, and access to all VIP amenities throughout Grant Park. Meanwhile, the Speakeasy Lounge introduces a new private hospitality concept designed for groups of 25–75 guests, providing an exclusive, air-conditioned lounge with classic speakeasy styling, complimentary food and beverage service, and a dedicated concierge team, all while remaining connected to the energy of the festival.

For more information visit, www.lollapaooza.com/tickets.

Lollapalooza's contribution to the city of Chicago leads all other festivals in the country. While the festival only takes place over one four-day weekend in the summer, its producer, C3 Presents, strives to deliver meaningful engagement programs and create positive impacts in the city year-round. Lollapalooza works to support the local community in various areas, with a focus on introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and reducing barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. As part of this commitment, Lollapalooza has invested over $3.9 million in Chicago Public Schools arts education programs since 2021. This includes the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, which provides grants to schools for the creation of arts programs and spaces. Together, these initiatives have expanded arts education access at over 100 schools and reached more than 65,000 students. In addition, Lollapalooza has partnered with local nonprofits including After School Matters, Community Goods and Yollocalli to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival, hosts the annual Lollapalooza & Sueños Festival Job Fair to increase access to careers in the festival industry, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with Festival University, Teens in the Park Fest, the Chicago Juneteenth Planning Coalition, and Musically Fed. As a part of Lollapalooza's commitment to community investment, the festival has also improved communal spaces by funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project.

Lollapalooza continues to elevate its global commitment to protecting the planet through its partnership with Re:wild, a nonprofit that has protected more than 400 million acres of wild lands around the world, benefitting more than 30,000 species. Lollapalooza will support Re:wild and its local partners by providing an onsite activation to speak directly with music fans and financially supporting Re:wild projects at Lolla festivals around the world. One of the most impactful ways individuals can help protect wildlife is by adopting a plant-based diet. In 2024 and 2025, Re:wild partnered with Lollapalooza Chicago to expand plant-based food options for festivalgoers. Building on that success, Plant Base will return in 2026 with an even wider selection. Additionally, Re:wild will be back on the festival grounds with an engaging, interactive activation, further inspiring fans to take action for the planet. For the past two years, Lollapalooza made history as the first major U.S. festival to use a hybrid battery system for the main stage, including all audio, lighting, video and stage production, minimizing the run time of biodiesel generators providing significant fuel and emissions savings while furthering the commitment to its ever-expanding sustainability efforts.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005),as well as countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, and India. Lollapalooza is one of the premier music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad.

Lollapalooza 2025 generated more than $480 million for Chicago's economy. In addition to a direct rent payment of $10.28 million to the Chicago Park District, Lollapalooza is estimated to have generated $7.26 million in amusement tax revenue. Since event organizers began tracking economic impact in 2010, Lollapalooza has generated more than $3.6 billion for the Chicago economy.