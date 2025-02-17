RISE AGAINST's TIM MCILRATH Talks New Single 'Nod', Upcoming Album

In a new interview with Oran O'Beirne of Overdrive, RISE AGAINST lead vocalist and lyricist Tim McIlrath spoke about the band's latest single, "Nod", which marks RISE AGAINST's first new music in three years. The track will appear on RISE AGAINST's upcoming follow-up to 2021's "Nowhere Generation" album, tentatively due later in the year. Regarding when the ideas for the new material came together, Tim said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Let's see if I can remember. It came after the tour. We were really focused on 'Nowhere Generation' when we were touring. And then we wrapped that up. We took a break, which is pretty standard for us. The touring, it's intense and it takes a lot out of you. And that's kind of our moment where everyone can kind of go reconnect with home and then kind of recharge your batteries. And so we started writing probably a few months after we got off the road from 'Nowhere Gen'. We weren't really rushing or pressuring ourselves.

"This is our tenth record — we've been doing this for a long time — and so it's very organic in terms of timing," he explained. "We write when we feel that urgency to write. We record when we feel like it's ready. We don't do anything that's too rushed. And so that was this record, was when ideas started percolating and we started sharing them. We were, like, 'Okay, I think we have some songs here. Let's start putting them together.' And then we just took our time putting those songs together."

Asked if he and his bandmates still get nervous when they are about to release new music in terms of how it will be received by the RISE AGAINST fans, Tim said: "By the time we release it, by the time you hear it, it had to get through so many checks and balances just for the four of us — every single note, part, lyric, sound — and I'm really confident in the song at that point; we're all really confident. So it's, like, this is the best version of RISE AGAINST in 2025. And so, aside from that, there's nothing I can do about how people accept it. And that goes back to when you were first a band, and you took that leap of, like, 'I'm just gonna make music and put it out there.' And it was a surprise to see that anybody connected to it. And so, in that sense, I'm I'm always appreciative, because I don't expect people to love our band, I don't expect them to love our songs. I'm always consistently appreciative. There's a lot of gratitude when someone goes, 'Oh, I love this song.' Especially when you put out a song this late in our career, people are, like, 'Yo, this is a great song. That's awesome.' That's what you want. And if people don't like it, that's kind of okay too. We're not out here trying to shove anything down anybody's throat. But if you're hearing a new RISE AGAINST song, you're hearing what we think is the best version of ourselves right now."

As for whether "Nod" is a good representation of what fans can expect to hear on RISE AGAINST's upcoming album, Tim said: "Yeah, if I had to piece it in a group of songs that we've put together, 'Nod' is probably among the more traditional RISE AGAINST. I think that you hear it and you hear RISE AGAINST, you hear sort of what we've done and what we have been doing, but in a little bit of a new way. So I think it falls in the category of pretty like traditional RISE, which is a sound that we will always embrace. And there's stuff on the record, I think, that will be less traditional, for sure."

Asked when fans can expect to hear another new single and eventual full-length album, Tim said: "I honestly don't know… I'm sure it's out there, and I'm sure somebody knows, but I'm so focused on [our show] tonight in Dublin, I'm so focused on my day-to-day, I trust everybody else to kind of decide how we release music. So I'm not even trying to hold anything back from you — I honestly don't even know — but our plan is to trickle out new music very soon, and then hopefully let you know when an entirely new and tenth album will come out."

Out now on Loma Vista Recordings, "Nod" is a rally cry and call to action, fueled by compassion, camaraderie and the collective urge for change.

"'Nod' is about the solace we find in community," Tim previously said in a statement. "It's about the comfort in knowing that we are not alone. This comfort can temper our anger and our frustration, at least temporarily."

Produced by Catherine Marks (BOYGENIUS, FOALS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, ST. VINCENT) and mixed by Alan Moulder (NINE INCH NAILS, PARAMORE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE KILLERS),"Nod" serves as a searing statement of intent, arriving at the outset of RISE AGAINST's inspired next chapter. Just as the stakes could not be higher, the Chicago punk rock band is back bigger, louder and more progressive than ever, imploring listeners to replace reactions with action. "I swear to God this can't wait," McIlrath proclaims at the top of the song's chorus. "Not one more minute, one more day." Now is the time to resist the constant stimuli that stokes division: stop lashing out, start joining together to consider who benefits from our blind anger. "Are you saving the world so desperately, or are you holding a gun demanding peace," he asks in the second verse. "Because the line that is drawn between nightmares and dreams is thin like a razor, and we're fast asleep."

Following 2021's "Nowhere Generation" — an album confronting the daunting social injustice and economic instability that has been dealt to America's youth — RISE AGAINST continues to meet the moment. Like the body of multi-gold and platinum hits that have come before it, "Nod" further amplifies the type of invigorating music, outspoken messages and bulletproof melodies that have earned billions of streams, filled arenas, topped charts, broken records, and, above all, united millions of diverse fans in a necessary embrace of vital issues.

Last month, bandmembers Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/guitar),Joe Principe (bass/vocals),Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) hit the road for an extensive run of shows across Europe, before playing dozens of U.S. arenas, amphitheaters and pavilions with PAPA ROACH, as part of the co-headline "Rise Of The Roach" tour.

