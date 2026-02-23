TOOL, PANTERA, MEGADETH, LIMP BIZKIT, PAPA ROACH, GOJIRA, Others Set For 2026 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

Louder Than Life returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky September 17-20 for its twelfth edition, delivering the largest lineup in the festival's history and the biggest bill ever assembled by producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

TOOL and LIMP BIZKIT join previously announced headliners MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and IRON MAIDEN for an incredible four days of music at Louder Than Life 2026.

Louder Than Life 2026 will feature nearly 200 bands spanning all rock genres across seven stages, topped by:

Thursday, September 17: IRON MAIDEN, PANTERA, MEGADETH

Friday, September 18: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PIERCE THE VEIL, A DAY TO REMEMBER

Saturday, September 19: LIMP BIZKIT, PAPA ROACH, SUBLIME

Sunday, September 20: TOOL, GOJIRA, Danny Elfman

Saturday, September 19 will also feature one of the most prominent all-female-fronted stage lineups assembled

at a major U.S. rock festival. The stage lineup will feature HALESTORM, IN THIS MOMENT, Lindsey Stirling, Orianthi, ICON FOR HIRE, Kami Kehoe and Diamante. In addition, a mystery guest band will make its live debut at Louder Than Life and a very special guest — one of the biggest heavy bands of the modern era — will be announced at a later date.

The full lineup for Louder Than Life 2026 is as follows (subject to change):

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

IRON MAIDEN

TOOL

LIMP BIZKIT

PANTERA

PIERCE THE VEIL

GOJIRA

DANNY ELFMAN

THE PRODIGY

SUBLIME

PAPA ROACH

A DAY TO REMEMBER

BABYMETAL

MEGADETH

DANZIG

HALESTORM

RISE AGAINST

ALICE COOPER

CIRCA SURVIVE

ICE NINE KILLS

JIMMY EAT WORLD

THE MARS VOLTA

MASTODON

THE USED

BILMURI

SABATON

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

HOT MULLIGAN

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

IN THISNMOMENT

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

CHIODOS

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

ANTHRAX

MINISTRY

CAVALERA

SKILLET

THE WARNING

NOTHING MORE

TOM MORELLO

LINDSEY STIRLING

DETHKLOK

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

KUBLAI KHAN TX

UNDEROATH

ALKALINE TRIO

MACHINE HEAD

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

CHAD GRAY

STARSET

BADFLOWER

ALEXISONFIRE

ANIMALS AS LEADERS

THRICE

LOATHE

COAL CHAMBER

P.O.D.

THE HOMENTEAM

BOWLING FOR SOUP

THURSDAY

WE THE KINGS

FROM ASHES TO NEW

FIT FOR A KING

SLEEP THEORY

PRESIDENT

GWAR

PALAYE ROYALE

L.S. DUNES

ATREYU

LIT

GET SCARED

SET IT OFF

BLOOD FOR BLOOD

SUNAMI

FILTER

ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ

SOULFLY

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

ERRA

CHELSEA GRIN

AFTER THE BURIAL

LACEY STURM: THE VOICE OF FLYLEAF

TOADIES

CURRENTS

ORIANTHI

BOUNDARIES

MAKE THEM SUFFER

METAL CHURCH

THE ACACIA STRAIN

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS

HOLDING ABSENCE

HAYWIRE

SPITE

AGNOSTIC FRONT

ESCAPE THE FATE

JUTES

EMMURE

IVRI

ALIEN ANT FARM

BODYSNATCHER

SCENE QUEEN

CASKETS

RAIN CITY DRIVE

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

PEELINGFLESH

HASTE THE DAY

HOLYWATR

LOCKED SHUT

HAIL THE SUN

MADBALL

I SEE STARS

MUSHROOMHEAD

ANGEL DU$T

SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS

THE WORD ALIVE

JEFF HARD

MAC SABBATH

THE ATARIS

THE RASMUS

VOLUMES

WIND WALKERS

TWITCHING TONGUES

POWERMAN 5000

THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA

EMERY

MAYLENE & THE SONS OF DISASTER

BORN OF OSIRIS

H2O

RED

JOSEY SCOTT: THE ORIGINAL VOICE OF SALIVA

ADELITAS WAY

THOUSAND BELOW

SOIL

ARROWS IN ACTION

CHAINED SAINT

ZERO 9:36

ELIJAH

HOLY WARS

BUTCHER BABIES

NEVERTEL

DRY KILL LOGIC

ICON FOR HIRE

KAMI KEHOE

CODEFENDANTS

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION

AUSTIN CARLILE: THE ORIGINAL VOICE OF OF MICE & MEN

THE PRETTY WILD

END IT

VANA

RIVERS OF NIHIL

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES

SIGNS OF THE SWARM

ARCHERS

KOYO

PRIMER 55

EMAROSA

GEMINI SYNDROME

SHAMAN'S HARVEST

200 STAB WOUNDS

156/SILENCE

MISSING LINK

FOX LAKE

SACE6

GREYHAVEN

KING 810

MANY EYES

TANTRIC

THE VIOLENT HOUR

DARK DIVINE

SENT BY RAVENS

SHOWING TEETH

EARSHOT

TX2

DIAMANTE

OTHERWISE

DOOBIE

HE IS LEGEND

AVIANA

VIANOVA

FUTURE PALACE

CANE HILL

CORPSE PILE

40 BELOW SUMMER

HEAVY//HITTER

BODYBOX

BOLTCUTTER

RESOLVE

DREAMWAKE

GATES TO HELL

DEATH VALLEY DREAMS

SET FOR TOMORROW

BILLY MCNICOL

"Last year, we took over Kentucky Kingdom and broke rock festival records. This year, we're back to deliver the ultimate rock escape," says Danny Wimmer of DWP. "Louder Than Life is your playground — ride the coasters, catch legendary and emerging bands, enjoy incredible food and bourbon, and dive headfirst into the rock experience you've been waiting for. It's time to let loose and have fun. We'll see you soon."

"Year after year, Louder Than Life raises the bar for what a rock festival can be," added David S. Beck, president an CEO of Kentucky Venues. "Bringing the festival grounds to the heart of the Kentucky Exposition Center last year demonstrated what's possible when a world-class venue and a visionary festival producer share a commitment to the ultimate fan experience."

In addition to the music, all Louder Than Life passholders will receive free access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which became part of the festival footprint in 2025 and will be open exclusively to festival attendees.

New this year, Danny Wimmer Presents is also organizing the Louder Than Life "Battle For The Big Stage" competition, kicking off on March 1, 2026. Bands can submit entries through March 31, 2026. Leading up to the festival, viewers will be able to vote for who they want to see play Louder Than Life during Sunday episodes of the "Space Zebra Show", airing at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. on the DWP Twitch channel.

Fans in the Louisville area can celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup at the official lineup announcement party on Monday, February 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Fox Den. Presented by Blackcraft and hosted by Bobby Schubenski and Josh Balz of "Space Zebra", the event will feature live sets by SOULKILLER, NAILWOUND, ACTUS REUS and WAVE PAINTER, custom cocktails, photo opps, vintage merch, giveaways and service fee free passes. All who attend will have a chance to win two GA passes.

Passes are on sale now starting at $1 down.

Options include:

* 4-Day GA

* 4-Day VIP

* 4-Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP

* Single Day GA

* Single Day VIP

* Single Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP

A very limited supply of Single and 4-Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are available for the most exclusive access and rock star luxury amenities. And for fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States, an Exacta Pass offers entry to back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Starting at $700 plus fees, an Exacta Pass is less than $88 per festival day.

Louder Than Life draws fans from every state and many countries around the world, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot.

Louder Than Life continues to retain its title of America's largest rock and metal festival more than a decade after debuting in Louisville in 2014, marking a dedicated and ongoing partnership between the city and festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, produces Louder Than Life.

Since 1995, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he founded Danny Wimmer Presents, a live entertainment company that produces the largest rock, metal, and alternative music festivals in the U.S. DWP creates unforgettable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both attendees and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. Since 2020, DWP has been an innovator in the digital content space with over two dozen international livestreams, acclaimed social series "Offstage With DWP", DWPresents channel on Twitch, which has garnered over 25 million worldwide views since its launch in mid-2021, and "The Power Hour", a weekly show dedicated to the world of rock that aired on AXS TV. DWP's paranormal investigative video series "Paranormal Prison" (2023-2025) documented some of the supernatural experiences at Ohio State Reformatory during Inkcarceration with the help of bands performing at the festival.