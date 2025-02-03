  • facebook
ROB HALFORD On JUDAS PRIEST's Musical Evolution: 'We Have Always Had An Eye On What's Happening Around Us'

February 3, 2025

On the red carpet of the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which was held Sunday night (February 2) at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke to Stage Right Secrets about the band's musical evolution since its inception more than five decades ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):  "I think the fact that the substance of this band goes from the beginning of where we originated from and the way that we have always had an eye on what's happening around us. And relevance and importance are always vital for, I think, any musician to feel that they're connected. And metal has been doing that for the last five decades for JUDAS PRIEST. If you look at any particular decade through PRIEST's life, you'll see something that shows you that we're in the groove, we're in the connectivity of it all. So, whether we're breaking the law or living after midnight or being your turbo lover, or as we are today, your crown of horns, it's all really this thread, this heavy metal thread, that is connecting. And it makes us feel great, it makes us feel good to still be here, still vital and doing what we love to do so much."

At this year's Grammy Awards, JUDAS PRIEST was nominated for "Crown Of Horns", a song off the band's latest album, "Invincible Shield", which came out in March 2024.

JUDAS PRIEST was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, which was held in January 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. JUDAS PRIEST was nominated for the track "Dissident Aggressor", from the band's 2009 live album "A Touch Of Evil: Live". Halford and PRIEST drummer Scott Travis accepted the award at the event.

JUDAS PRIEST played the final concert of its 2024 tour on December 13 at Ex Theater in Roppongi, Tokyo, Japan.

PRIEST will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its classic album "Painkiller" extensively live with the "Shield Of Pain" tour in 2025. This "rare" and "unique set" will include "beloved classics" and "will be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe" this summer, according to a social media post from PRIEST.

PRIEST's 12th album, "Painkiller" was recorded at Miraval Studios in Brignoles, France, and was mixed at Wisseloord Studios in Hilversum, the Netherlands. It was the first LP to feature Travis following the departure of Dave Holland.

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

