ROB ZOMBIE And ALICE COOPER Announce 2023 'Freaks On Parade' Tour With MINISTRY And FILTER

January 30, 2023

ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER have announced the 2023 "Freaks On Parade" tour. Following a very successful run last summer, Zombie is at it again. This year he joins forces with the "godfather of Shock Rock" Cooper who promises to bring his signature style of macabre rock on tour. Rounding out the lineup are industrial pioneers MINISTRY and eclectic alternative rock act FILTER.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off Thursday, August 24 in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion, with stops across North America in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 24 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

2023 "Freaks On Parade" tour dates:

Aug. 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 01 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Sep. 05 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep. 06 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sep. 08 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sep. 09 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep. 10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Sep. 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep. 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Sep. 19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sep. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

* Non-Live Nation date

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Each of Rob Zombie's seven solo studio albums have debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard 200 chart, including his most recent album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse", in 2021. Zombie is an eight-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2022 awards. Rob Zombie has proved an undeniable box office success throughout his career. His ninth feature film, "The Munsters", was released in September 2022.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper is always very productive and busy, touring worldwide year-in and year-out while also writing, recording and releasing new albums like 2021's "Detroit Stories", which entered the Billboard Album chart at No. 1, and finishing up two new albums planned for 2023, while also continuing to do his nightly "Nights With Alice Cooper" syndicated radio show.

