ROB ZOMBIE And ALICE COOPER Announce Summer 2024 'Freaks On Parade' Tour With MINISTRY And FILTER

Rock legends Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced the continuation of "Freaks On Parade" with special guests MINISTRY and FILTER for the 2024 summer tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city run begins on Tuesday, August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater, with stops throughout North America including Saint Paul, Milwaukee, Boston and Austin, before wrapping up on Wednesday, September 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales beginning Tuesday, January 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

2024 "Freaks On Parade" tour dates:

Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena ^^

Aug. 25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 31 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 01 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 04 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep. 06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep. 07 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 08 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep. 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 15 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

^^ General onsale begins February 9 at 10 a.m. local for Lincoln, Nebraska only

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Each of Zombie's seven solo studio albums have debuted in the top 10 on Billboard's 200 chart. Rob has proved an undeniable box office success throughout his career, writing and directing horror favorites such as "House Of 1,000 Corpses", "The Devil's Rejects" and "3 From Hell". Zombie's achievements also include eight Grammy nominations and the creation of the "Freaks On Parade" tour, which started in 2022.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Alice brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper is always very productive and busy, touring worldwide year-in and year-out while also writing, recording and working on his nightly syndicated radio show. In 2023, Cooper also released his 22nd solo and 29th studio album, "Road", via earMUSIC.