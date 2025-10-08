ROB ZOMBIE Art Exhibition 'What Lurks On Channel X?' To Open In Kent, Connecticut

Morrison Gallery will host the first-ever gallery showing of Rob Zombie's artwork with "What Lurks On Channel X?" The exhibition will be on display from October 25 through November 16 in Kent, Connecticut. The opening reception is Saturday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Zombie's paintings to be displayed are a colorful collusion of pop culture iconography spanning over a decade of work. This exhibition will include over 10 large-scale works on canvas, feature a multitude of famous sinister faces from Bela Lugosi to Charles Manson, juxtaposed with innocent representations of Archie Comics favorites Betty and Veronica, or classic comedians like Laurel and Hardy or Jerry Lewis. These opposing forces compel the viewer to cast a new eye on familiar images and reconsider their meaning.

Zombie's work is inspired by a childhood of nonstop TV watching. "I watched at least eight hours of television every single day," he remembers. "Everything in my head I learned straight from the boob tube. It started each morning at 6 a.m. with the crop reports and ended each night with Johnny Carson."

William Morrison, owner of Morrison Gallery, says: "We are extremely honored to introduce Rob's paintings, which have never been seen before by the public. His works are vibrant, crazy and extraordinary — a jarring cultural mash-up."

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold more than fifteen million albums and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film, as the writer/director of nine feature films, including "House of 1000 Corpses", "The Devil's Rejects", "The Munsters" and the No. 1 box-office hit "Halloween".

Morrison Gallery is located at 60 North Main Street, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn