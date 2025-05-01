ROBB FLYNN Is Proud Of The Fact That MACHINE HEAD Found Its 'Own Lane' On 'Unatoned' Album

During an appearance on the Mark And Me podcast, MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn discussed the unenviable task of having to describe his band's music in the lead-up to the release of a new album. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think music's just such a personal thing. It doesn't matter what I say. I just feel like until you hear what we did, you're either gonna connect with it or you're not. Because I think so much of music is a moment in time. I feel like even if you love MACHINE HEAD — I don't expect everybody to connect with it. Sometimes music is just such a personal… It helps you through this moment you're going through, or it's an amazing moment. So many people lost their virginity to [MACHINE HEAD's 2007 album] 'The Blackening'. [Laughs] That record's always gonna be this incredibly special record because one of the best things that ever happened to 'em happened. And so I get it."

Referencing MACHINE HEAD's eleventh studio album, "Unatoned", which came out on April 25 via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings, Flynn continued: "Even if the songs on this record don't connect with you right now, that's totally fine, because there was so many songs and so many albums the first time that I heard them, they just didn't connect with me — they didn't hit, they didn't whatever. And then, like, a year later, two years later, five years later, I listened to that album and I was, like, 'Oh my God. This is the fucking best music I've ever… How did I not get this the first time I heard this?' Maybe you're just in the wrong headspace or maybe you don't have time. Sometimes life gets in the way, man.

"It trips me out because there's so many bands out right now that are really paying a lot of respect to like the 'Burn My Eyes' era of MACHINE HEAD," Robb added. "Bands are covering [the classic MACHINE HEAD song] 'Dividian' like crazy and covering songs off that record… And it's crazy to me that they're kind of rediscovering this music that we did 30 years ago. And it's awesome. And so I'm just trying to do my thing."

Circling back to "Unatoned", Flynn said: "The one thing that I am very proud of about this record, because I really think that… I think one of the hardest things is to kind of find your own lane. And we've kind of made the lane go this way and we've kind of made the lane go this way and kind of just spread it out a little bit. But it really is our own lane. And for a while it was weird because we didn't really fit with everybody. So kind of being an outsider was like this weird, bad thing. But then now, as time has gone on, it's just, like, you hear it and you're, like, 'Oh, shit. Yeah, that's MACHINE HEAD.' And I'm really proud of that. My guys are all, like, 'We know what MACHINE HEAD sounds like and we're just out here doing our thing, man.' So, come along and enjoy the ride."

"Unatoned" was recorded at Robb's Jam Room, Sharkbite Studios and Drop Of Sun Recording between July 2023 and December 2024. The album was produced by Flynn, as well as Zack Ohren, who was also responsible for the engineering. The mixing and mastering was handled by Colin Richardson and Chris Clancy at Audioworks UK, and the mastering of the record was handled by Ted Jensen and his assistant Justin Shturtz. The only exception was the track "Landscape Of Thorns" which was produced by Flynn and Joel Wanasek who was also in charge of mixing the single alongside Zack Ohren. MACHINE HEAD once again tapped Seth Siro Anton to create the album artwork.

MACHINE HEAD performed the "Unatoned" songs "These Scars Won't Define Us" and "Unbound" live for the first time during the kick-off concert of the band's North American tour on April 1 at Revolution Concert House And Event Center in Garden City, Idaho. MACHINE HEAD also played in Spokane, Washington on April 3 before teaming up with IN FLAMES, LACUNA COIL and UNEARTH for another 25 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

Last November, MACHINE HEAD released "These Scars Won't Define Us" as the first single from "Unatoned".

MACHINE HEAD's current lineup includes former HAVOK guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs. Scruggs stepped in for MACHINE HEAD's previous guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka, who had been unable to make some of the group's dates due to his touring commitments with his longtime band DECAPITATED.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

Vogg joined MACHINE HEAD's touring lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019.

The rest of MACHINE HEAD's lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT).

Photo credit: Travis Shinn