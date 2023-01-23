  • facebook
ROBBY KRIEGER, Estate Of RAY MANZAREK Sell THE DOORS Rights To PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

January 23, 2023

Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has finalized an agreement to acquire the rights of Robby Krieger and the late Ray Manzarek as they pertain to the critically acclaimed band THE DOORS. The monumental acquisition includes their interests in THE DOORS' music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, and merchandise rights and income, among other things. The Jim Morrison entities and the legendary band's drummer John Densmore retain their interests separately from Primary Wave.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1965, THE DOORS were the first American band to have eight consecutive gold albums. The groundbreaking group would go on to sell over 35 million albums in the U.S. alone and over 100 million worldwide. With 10 gold, 14 platinum, four multi-platinum and one diamond award in the States, they are considered one of the best-selling bands of all time. They have been ranked by several outlets, including VH1 and Rolling Stone, who included them on their "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" lists. In 1993 the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and several years later both "Light My Fire" and "Riders On The Storm", along with their debut album, were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. The Library Of Congress has even recognized the brilliant work of this iconic rock band, selecting their self-titled album "The Doors" for inclusion in the National Recording Registry in 2014. The band also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2007.

This deal brings into the Primary Wave Music family THE DOORS' timeless and classic hits across six phenomenal studio albums. Following Morrison's tragic death, Densmore, Krieger and Manzarek released two more albums as THE DOORS, "Other Voices" and "Full Circle", and lastly the Grammy-nominated album "An American Prayer" in 1978, which coupled Morrison's spoken-word recordings with new music by the remaining DOORS. Songs include their first single off their breakthrough self-titled debut album, "Break On Through (To The Other Side)", which Billboard described as an "excitement-filled rocker" that represented a "powerful debut" and the band's No. 1 hit "Light My Fire" which has been ranked on several magazine's "best of" lists including Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time". Other classic recordings include "Hello, I Love You", "People Are Strange", "Riders On The Storm", as well as "L.A. Woman" which The Guardian declared as "Morrison's last great vocal performance."

Primary Wave's marketing, digital strategy, branding, licensing, and synch teams will work closely with THE DOORS' manager Jeff Jampol (Jampol Artist Management, Inc.) to help drive opportunities across this rich catalog of music.

"After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I've decided to sell my share of THE DOORS to Primary Wave," said Robby. "This will enable me to help the many charities I've been involved with, and some new ones too. I know Primary Wave cares about music, art, and about helping legacies go to even bigger levels. Our longtime DOORS manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I'm comfortable and happy with the future of THE DOORS."

"Ray and I spent a lot of time discussing the future of THE DOORS' legacy, and how to handle things after he departed this plane," said Dorothy Manzarek. She continued, "Our family has worked patiently to find the right partners to continue Ray's lifelong efforts in protecting and promoting his art, and now we are happy to have finally come to an agreement with Primary Wave. Under the continued guidance of our manager, Jeff Jampol, Primary Wave will be the right partners in this endeavor to build future generations of new DOORS fans."

"THE DOORS are one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. We are looking forward to growing the legacies of Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek," said Larry Mestel, CEO and founder of Primary Wave Music. He continues, "We are also very happy to be working alongside such an industry icon as Jeff Jampol to tastefully grow opportunities for THE DOORS."

John Branca, David Byrnes and Kelly Vallon Ciccotti negotiated the deal on behalf of the sellers.

