ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Announce Spring/Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will embark on the spring/summer 2023 leg of their "Raising The Roof" tour in April. The trek will kick off April 25 in Shreveport, Louisiana and will include stops at Louisville's Palace Theatre, Kansas City's Starlight Theatre, Tucson's Centennial Hall, and Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Presales for this leg of the "Raising The Roof" tour will begin at 10 a.m. local time on February 1. The general on-sale will get underway February 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Raising The Roof" 2023 tour dates:

April 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

April 30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

May 02 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

May 03 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights

May 05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

May 09 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

Jun. 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

Jun. 15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

Jun. 17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

Jun. 18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Jun. 20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Jun. 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Jun. 29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

Jul. 01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 02 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center**

Jul. 03 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point

Jul. 05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* On sale February 17

** On sale March 9

Each stop on the upcoming "Raising The Roof" tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band playing sets full of music from both of their beloved albums: 2021's chart-topping "Raise The Roof", and 2007's historic "Raising Sand". More than 15 years since their storied partnership first surprised the world, "the rock god and bluegrass queen are making the earth move all over again" (People).

In addition to debuting Top 10 on the Billboard 200, "Raise The Roof" reached No. 1 on the Rock, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass and Independent charts, and is currently in its 19th consecutive week at No. 1 on Americana radio. Produced by T Bone Burnett and named one of the best albums of 2021 by Esquire, Mojo, Uncut and others, the record amassed critical acclaim from The New York Times, New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Variety, Pitchfork, NPR and more, in addition to appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", "The Kelly Clarkson Show", CBS, PBS, MSNBC, BBC and beyond.

In other news, "Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Live At Red Rocks", which was filmed last September at Denver's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre, will be available to stream in its entirety on March 16 at 8 p.m. GMT in Europe and 8 p.m. EST in the U.S., exclusively via Mandolin, the music industry's leading digital fan engagement platform. Tickets for the stream, which will have a viewing window of 48 hours from its premiere, will be available for purchase starting on February 14.

Photo by David McClister