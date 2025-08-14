ROBERT PLANT And SAVING GRACE Release 'Gospel Plough' From Upcoming Debut Album

Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE's reimagined version of Blind Willie Johnson's "Gospel Plough" can be streamed below. The song is taken from the LED ZEPPELIN legend's "Saving Grace", the first album featuring a new band of distinguished players, which he calls "a song book of the lost and found." Arriving September 26 on Nonesuch Records, the genesis of "Saving Grace" began during the lockdown in "The Shire", when Plant's customary wandering was all but forbidden. While his recent adventures have centered around Nashville, having reunited with Alison Krauss for 2021's chart-topping, multi Grammy-nominated "Raise The Roof", it was in the English countryside that Robert Plant connected closely to this diverse group of musicians, who through their own experiences had a shared lean towards his much-loved corners of evocative song. Together, Plant and SAVING GRACE — vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown — have spent the past six years growing into a wide-ranging workshop of styles and personalities, weaving through time and circumstance with joy and abandon.

"We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing," Plant says. "You know, I can't find any reason to be too serious about anything. I'm not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing…These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place."

Following his previous acclaimed releases on Nonesuch Records — 2014's "Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar" and 2017's "Carry Fire" — "Saving Grace" brings yet another chapter of Robert Plant's ceaseless roar into the daylight. Produced by Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE — and recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders — "Saving Grace" breathes fresh life into a collection of century-old music. A treasury of songs featured back in time by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (MOBY GRAPE),Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, and Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk's LOW.

Plant told Rolling Stone magazine about the creation of "Saving Grace": "Well, we began with one microphone on a mic stand in a field adjacent to Matt Worley's place. We had a little desk set up. And we would get nowhere nearer than about four yards away from each other, and one by one go up to the microphone, and spray the microphone. On the last track on the record, you can hear some birds singing because we’d individually play a part and come away from the mic. It was an experiment that took me back to 'Physical Graffiti' with LED ZEPPELIN when I did quite a few vocals outside. I really enjoyed the whole idea of being out there rather than in the constraints of a studio. It began with 'Higher Rock', I believe, and maybe even 'Chevrolet'. That was probably about 2019 or '20. And then I'd go off somewhere else, and then we'd come back to it.

"A friend of Steve Winwood's got an old farm down in Gloucestershire, and he used to be quite involved with the very early days of TRAFFIC. And so as the conditions changed [after the pandemic] and the world started to open up, occasionally we'd go down to his barn and see what we would do there. It's really great, very pastoral.

"I think maybe we made one sojourn to Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios to try and see how we would get on with a different drum sound or whatever it was. But it's been pretty organic all the way through. I know that's a very overused word, but that's how it is. Nothing was riding on it, nobody was thinking beyond maybe putting this record out. Some shows in the U.S. later in the year might be about the zenith of anything that anybody ever imagined, really. There's never any sort of aspiration.

"Whereas when I came back after the demise of LED ZEPPELIN, I was in a different place, a different headspace, a different time in my life. I was really quite determined to take my music with a lot more drive, whereas this seems to be, it seems pretty pastoral, really.

"In SAVING GRACE, I don't think any of us live more on about eight miles apart. It's a very familiar combination of people in every respect, because I guess we've come out of the same area completely. There's a coherence even in our humor. We've got a good thing going on without where there's no huge imperatives. It's just really nice."

Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE's previously released reimagined rendition of LOW's "Everybody's Song" can also be streamed below.

After touring extensively across Europe in recent months and years, Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE will perform for the first time in the U.S. this fall, with an initial run of a dozen North American shows announced today. Dates include Brooklyn, New York's Paramount, Port Chester's Capitol Theatre, Chicago's The Vic, Los Angeles's United Theater and more.

"Saving Grace" track listing:

01. Chevrolet

02. As I Roved Out

03. It's A Beautiful Day Today

04. Soul Of A Man

05. Ticket Taker

06. I Never Will Marry

07. Higher Rock

08. Too Far From You

09. Everybody's Song

10. Gospel Plough

Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE 2025 North American tour dates:

Oct. 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre Wheeling

Nov. 02 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

Nov. 03 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 06 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Nov. 08 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

Nov. 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Nov. 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway

Photo by Tom Oldham