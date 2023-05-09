  • facebook
ROBERT TRUJILLO Names His Favorite METALLICA Album

May 9, 2023

In a new interview with Rocket Beans TV, METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo was asked which of the band's albums he would choose if he could only listen to one METALLICA LP for the rest of his life. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I'm gonna take [METALLICA's latest album] '72 Seasons' out of the equation right now because that's not fair, because that would be the album I would choose right now. But I would have to say… That's a tough one right there. I'm gonna go for 'Master Of Puppets'. I feel 'Master Of Puppets' has a lot of everything. It's got instrumentals, it's got great segues, great riffs. It's got one of my favorite songs ever by METALLICA, and that song is 'Disposable Heroes'. So any time I can hear that particular song, count me in. 'Battery' is an amazing song. So it's just got everything that I love about METALLICA."

Trujillo, who was born on October 23, 1964 in Santa Monica, California, tasted success as the bassist in punk-funk pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and Ozzy Osbourne's band. But in 2003, he successfully auditioned to replace Jason Newsted in METALLICA, a process chronicled in the warts-and-all documentary "Some Kind of Monster".

"72 Seasons" was released on April 14 via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

In the seven years since the arrival of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", METALLICA has reissued some of its classic albums, released a second live album with the San Francisco Symphony, commissioned a covers album featuring the likes of GHOST, VOLBEAT, WEEZER, Corey Taylor and THE HU, and landed on the Billboard songs chart with "Master Of Puppets" after a prominent placement in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

