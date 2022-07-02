ROBERT TRUJILLO's Son Contributed 'Additional Guitar Tracks' To Version Of METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' In 'Stranger Things'

Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, contributed "additional guitar tracks" to the version of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" which appears in Netflix's season four finale of "Stranger Things".

In the finale, the Eddie Munson character performs what he calls "the most metal concert ever" — including shredding "Master Of Puppets" on his beloved Warlock guitar — in "Stranger Things"' "Upside Down" alternate universe during an attempt to help his friends vanquish the Big Bad of the season, a demon named Vecna.

Earlier today, Robert took to his Instagram to share a few photos from the episode, as well as a video of some of the show's credits. He wrote in the accompanying caption: "**Spoiler Alert** That's my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on 'Master of Puppets' and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping! @tyetru @metallica @strangerthingstv #metallica #masterofpuppets #strangerthings #eddiemunson".

29-year-old actor Joe Quinn, who plays Munson, told Entertainment Weekly about how he prepared for the role: "I listened to a lot of heavy metal. That was my ... God, it's impossible to not sound pretentious when you say it, but, yeah, that was my way in."

Quinn went on to say that he began playing guitar after watching Jack Black in the 2003 cult classic movie "School Of Rock".

"I've played since I was 7, and I've had huge breaks," he said. "I wouldn't consider myself a brilliant guitarist, but I can play it. That was very lucky because those scripts came out, I think, at some point in the pandemic. I did start practicing pretty furiously."

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

In recent months, Tye has played a number of shows as the bassist for SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. He is filling in for regular SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz, who is currently playing bass for KORN.

Tye is also a member of OTTTO, the three-piece group which recently completed a short U.S. tour with BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield.

OTTTO is fronted by Bryan Noah Ferretti on vocals and guitar, with Tye on bass and Triko Chavez on drums. The trio is currently working on the new album, having released a nine-song, self-titled collection in 2020.

