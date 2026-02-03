'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' Celebrates 30 Years Of Changing Lives Through Music 

For 30 years, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has done something no one thought possible — bringing everyday musicians into rehearsal rooms, studios, and onto stages with the greatest rock legends of all time.

Founded by music industry veteran David Fishof, Rock Camp has become a global phenomenon, uniting thousands of fans and artists through a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience. As the camp enters its 30th-anniversary year, it does so with one of the most iconic lineups in its history.

The 2026 camps feature legendary headliners, including Roger Daltrey (THE WHO),Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE) and Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE). Together, these artists represent three of the most influential bands in rock history — making this anniversary year a true dream lineup for music fans worldwide. Full dates and talent details are available at rockcamp.com.

Over the years, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has attracted an extraordinarily diverse and accomplished community. Past campers have included coach John Benton (of the Seattle Seahawks),a former lieutenant governor of Kentucky, as well as college professors, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and tech innovators. Among them is Ed Oates, co-founder of Oracle, underscoring the camp's appeal to elite thinkers and creators far beyond the music world.

Equally notable is the camp's commitment to inclusion. Today, over 40% of Rock Camp participants are women, many of whom are exceptionally accomplished musicians. In an industry long dominated by men, Rock Camp has quietly become a place where women thrive creatively, collaborate fearlessly, and take the stage alongside the legends they admire. The camps also offer "Women's Only", and "Songwriting" camps too.

Beyond the campers, Rock Camp has been equally meaningful for the artists themselves. The late Jeff Beck called the camp "the best way to give back" after everything music had given him. Roger Daltrey says in the documentary "Rock Camp" that the experience reminds him of what it felt like when he was just starting out. KISS's Gene Simmons has said he wishes Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp existed when he was coming up so young artists could learn directly from the legends.

The Rock Camp story has resonated deeply in popular culture, with appearances and coverage spanning "The Simpsons", "Billions", "Saturday Night Live", "The Today Show" and "Pawn Stars".

The documentary "Rock Camp" is currently available for free on Amazon, YouTube and all major streaming platforms.

The "Rock Camp" podcast continues to spotlight unforgettable stories from artists and campers alike.

"For 30 years, Rock Camp has been about one thing — changing lives through music," says founder David Fishof. "We've watched people rediscover their passion, gain confidence, and fulfill dreams they never thought possible. And we've seen the artists experience the same joy by giving back. Fishof adds: "What's always amazed me is the caliber of people who walk through our doors, we've had government leaders, professors, doctors, tech pioneers — and an incredible number of women musicians who absolutely crush it. Rock Camp proves that music isn't about age, gender, or profession. It's about passion."

As Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp celebrates its 30th year, the mission remains the same: no competition, no judgment — just music, connection and the experience of a lifetime.