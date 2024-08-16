Rockers React To JACK RUSSELL's Death: 'He Was An Amazing, Soulful Singer And Truly Great Person'

Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA),Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS),Bret Michaels (POISON) and Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the death of original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell. He was 63.

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement on Thursday (August 15). The statement read: "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell — father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend.

"Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik.

"Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date.

"Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.

"His family asks for privacy at this time."

The news of Jack's passing comes less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

"To my fans and friends, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road," Russell said in a statement on July 17. "After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

Lewy body dementia is the second most common cause of neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Lewy body dementia impacts memory, decision-making and ability to solve problems. It has led to motor and muscle weakness and rigidity. It also can cause sleep disorders and hallucinations.

Lewy body dementia is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease due to its early similarity to those other neurodegenerative diseases.

After actor and comedian Robin Williams took his own life in August 2014, autopsy results revealed he was suffering from LBD.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by guitarist Mark Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In a December 2023 interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, Russell was asked if he still enjoys going out on the road. He responded: "I enjoy the hour and a half of playing. The rest of it you could take it and do what you would with it. It's not fun. It's hard. The traveling is just a drag — it's a real drag. I mean, getting on airplanes and cars and buses and all that stuff is a real drag. We try to keep that to a minimum. We play maybe two, three shows a week. We try to play every weekend, 'cause I don't wanna do a job that I don't like. So just keep it to where I can function, have a good time doing it and I'm not complaining about my back."

Elaborating on his recent health setback, Jack said: "I've been having some issues with my back [in 2023 and 2022]. So I've had to take a little time off. It's finally starting to get better. But I had to have my back fused to my neck, actually."

Asked if this is "just because of the rigors of the road over the years," Jack said: "Yeah, [just from] pounding the boards for 47 years, just jumping up and down, acting like a fool."

Russell previously discussed his surgery in an interview last October with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station. At the time, he said: "I had a fusion in my neck and my back, so it was a pretty gnarly surgery. That kept me off stage for a while. I couldn't even move my neck. Somehow it screwed up my voice a bit and then it finally came back. But it was really weird, really strange… Yeah, it's coming back, slow but sure. I get people — they can't tell. They tell me, 'You sounded just like you did in 1985.' I'm, like, 'No.' It's, like, 'Okay, cool. Awesome.'"

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Russell's autobiography, titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was recently released via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.

Very sad news to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. He was always very kind to me and quite a funny guy. My condolences to his family. — Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) August 16, 2024

RIP Jack Russel. This man was vilified for a situation out of his control and tortured by the memories. He was not evil. And man could he sing! pic.twitter.com/M2YGiD1HqT — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 16, 2024

So saddened to hear of my friend Jack's passing. He was an amazing, soulful singer and truly great person. Condolences and prayers 🙏🏻 to his family. #RIPJackRussell Posted by Tom Keifer on Friday, August 16, 2024

Ugh, so sad to hear we just lost Jack Russell today of Great White...he was one of the better singers that came out of... Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. Although I didn't know Jack personally, we did both perform on a track... Posted by Mike Portnoy on Thursday, August 15, 2024

To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace. Posted by Bret Michaels on Thursday, August 15, 2024

As you can imagine, though the end of the road was rough and broken, it wasn't always that way. Jack and I shared... Posted by Mark Kendall on Thursday, August 15, 2024

We did several live morning radio shows together,I remember one at 7 am in Long Beach. Truthfully "Jayne" sounded a... Posted by Philip Lewis on Thursday, August 15, 2024

I just heard of the passing of our good friend Jack Russell. So sad. Jack and I had a lot of great adventures through... Posted by Fred Coury on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Brother Jack Russell R.I.P., wow, Gazzarris on the Strip 1980-81. We always had a great time when Dante Fox and Mickey Ratt played a gig together back then. love ya brother Jack #livelifelove 🙌🙏🏻🙌 🦈 Posted by Stephen Pearcy on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Today we morn the loss of our good friend, Jack Russell. Jack was a true friend of FireHouse and will always be... Posted by FireHouse on Friday, August 16, 2024

We mourn the loss of Jack Russell (1960-2024). Having worked with him on multiple recordings, including his most recent... Posted by Frontiers Music srl on Friday, August 16, 2024

This is a sad time for family, friends and Jack Russell's Great White. In one of our last conversations, Jack told... Posted by Robby Lochner on Thursday, August 15, 2024

I’m so deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. Jack Russell's Great White It’s tragic to see that he’s... Posted by Michael Sweet on Thursday, August 15, 2024

As one could imagine saying the right thing or doing the right thing in this situation for me is near impossible, but... Posted by Mitch Malloy on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Jack was a great singer ! Jack was a friend of mine!

We had a lot in common and we had mutual respect for each other-... Posted by Terry Ilous on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Jack was my friend, client, and fellow musician. My utmost condolences to Heather his wife, and his family in this time of grief. Rest now bro 🙏🏻 Xo. #jackrussell #greatwhiteband Posted by Johnny Gioeli on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Very sad to hear of the loss of yet another music man today, Jack Russell of Great White. The Money Family sends our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Jack. 🙏🏼

-Mrs.$ Posted by Eddie Money on Thursday, August 15, 2024

I sure do hate sharing news like this. RIP Jack. You were one of the good ones. Many many good times shared over the years. Love and condolences to all who loved you. 🙏 Posted by Stet Howland on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Me and Jack. Gimme a minute. I wasn’t preparing for this trauma. 💔

Photo @ronlyonphoto Posted by TRACII GUNS on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Definitely a sad day yesterday… Greg Kihn was Bay Area legend who I had known forever. Jack Russell I’ve know for... Posted by Brad Gillis on Friday, August 16, 2024