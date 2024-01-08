ROGER DALTREY Is Stepping Down As Curator Of TEENAGE CANCER TRUST Concerts

Charity Teenage Cancer Trust's historic annual Royal Albert Hall concert series returns for a momentous year, celebrating the work of its founder and curator, rock legend Roger Daltrey, as he bows out as the driving force of these very special concerts.

THE WHO singer, who will continue as a Teenage Cancer Trust honorary patron, has tirelessly fundraised and advocated for the charity for nearly a quarter of a century. A key part of this has been Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, the now-iconic annual concert series taking place at one of the world's most prestigious concert venues.

For 22 editions, Roger has persuaded some of the greatest artists on the planet to perform unique, one night only gigs to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, generating over £32 million from ticket sales alone and spreading word of this extraordinary charity far and wide. That money is enough to pay for over a million hours of specialist care from Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, or 13 Teenage Cancer Trust hospital units. In 2000, when the gigs began, Teenage Cancer Trust was a much smaller organization with only five hospital units across the whole of the U.K. and far fewer nurses and youth support workers.

Daltrey says simply: "The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialized units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down."

From 2025, Teenage Cancer Trust will be working with a series of guest curators to take the shows forward and into the future, continuing the vital work and once-in-a-lifetime nights.

And for his 22nd year as the boss, Roger has announced an extraordinary lineup of some of the biggest and most acclaimed artists around. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 12 and are expected to sell very quickly. For a chance to be in the room for these iconic nights and support this fantastic charity, music fans will need to get online as soon as they can.

This includes three nights of celebrations of Roger himself. First with his band THE WHO, returning on Monday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 20 with an orchestra to mark how the concert series started in 2000, alongside very special guests, new wave rock legends SQUEEZE, who are themselves celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Also "Ovation" — a celebration of 24 years of gigs for Teenage Cancer Trust on Sunday, March 24 — featuring Roger's friends and fans, many of those who helped establish these gigs as a celebrated annual event: Roger himself, with Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with SAVING GRACE, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

This incredible week of performances from March 18 to March 24 will also see NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS, YOUNG FATHERS and CHEMICAL BROTHERS take to the Royal Albert Hall stage, as well as the legendary "Night Of Comedy" — full lineup to be announced soon but, as ever, expect the most in-demand stars of the comedy scene all in one night.

Noel Gallagher says: "Teenage Cancer Trust continue to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives. Having performed at the very first event back in 2000, it is a charity very close to my heart. 24 years and counting is a triumph in itself. NGHFB will be there en masse. Together we will make the night unique. I'd buy a ticket if I were you."

Ever since THE WHO reformed for the first Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall show in 2000, the annual events have witnessed some extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime shows from Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn performing together for the first time ever in 2013, Sir Paul McCartney in 2012, plus the likes of OASIS, MUSE, WET LEG, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE, Ed Sheeran, THE CURE, ARCTIC MONKEYS, COLDPLAY, TAKE THAT and many more. Some of the brightest lights in comedy have lit up the stage too, with an annual evening featuring the likes of Mo Gilligan, Kevin Bridges, Miranda Hart, Kerry Godliman, John Bishop, Frankie Boyle, Noel Fielding, Jon Richardson, Russell Howard, James Corden and many more.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only U.K. charity dedicated to providing specialized nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

Cancer kills more teenagers and young adults in the U.K. than any other disease. And for those who survive, going through it without the right support can be devastating — physically and emotionally.

Every day, more than seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words "you have cancer". By 2030 that number will be closer to 10. There's never been a worse time to receive that news, with healthcare services close to breaking point, waiting times increasing, and diagnosis taking longer.

Money from these iconic gigs at the Royal Albert Hall means Teenage Cancer Trust can fund specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.

Cancer rates in young people in the U.K. have gone up by a quarter since the early 1990s. And by 2030, it's projected that the number of young people living with a cancer diagnosis will be 65% higher.

Since 2000, over £32 million has been raised by Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, and that money has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services right across the UK that help get young people through some unimaginably hard times.

As ever, the Ultimate Backstage Experience will be run for young people being cared for at Teenage Cancer Trust units around the country. Every day, these groups will visit the Royal Albert Hall to enjoy an unforgettable experience. From the moment they arrive, they'll enjoy access and opportunities that money can't buy, before taking their place in some of the best seats in the house to watch the shows in style.

Kate Collins, chief executive, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "For the 22nd year Roger has put together a remarkable season of shows. Roger's impact on the lives of young people with cancer in the U.K. is immeasurable. The very first show for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in 2000 'The Who & Friends' was the catalyst for what has become over 20 years of flagship weeks of fundraising, awareness raising and magical moments at this exceptional venue. After that first gig, Roger became the driving force behind changing the lives of young people with cancer in the U.K. Working day and night, year-round, Roger has enabled these gigs to form the bedrock of Teenage Cancer Trust's growth to be the leading charity for young people with cancer in the U.K. Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows and — more importantly than that — thousands of young people with cancer in the U.K. would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.

"These concerts have raised over £32 million for specialist hospital wards, nurses and youth workers — ensuring young people in the U.K. do not face cancer alone. However, we urgently need to continue to raise funds to continue our work. Roger's tireless drive has helped Teenage Cancer Trust change the lives of young people with cancer on a scale that was unimaginable at the first show in 2000. It is time to celebrate his unstoppable drive, determination, commitment and leadership and what better way to do it than with this amazing lineup for the 22nd year of shows. We're all looking forward to this stellar week and are proud to have Roger's continued support as Teenage Cancer Trust's honorary patron as we continue to strive to support all young people with cancer in the U.K."

Aldi, which has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, and raised over £9 million for the charity to date is the headline sponsor for this year's Royal Albert Hall series. Domino's, which has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust for almost eight years and has raised £7 million for the charity, is the official sponsor of the Ultimate Backstage Experience.

Monday, March 18 - THE WHO with orchestra, with special guests SQUEEZE

Tuesday, March 19 - Evening Of Comedy (lineup to be announced)

Wednesday, March 20 - THE WHO with orchestra, with very special guests SQUEEZE

Thursday, March 21 - NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS, with very special guests BLOSSOMS

Friday, March 22 - YOUNG FATHERS plus special guests

Saturday, March 23 - THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

Sunday, March 24 – "Ovation" - A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust with: Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with SAVING GRACE, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller

Photo courtesy of The Outside Organisation / Teenage Cancer Trust