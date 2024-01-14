ROGER DALTREY On THE WHO's Future: 'At The Moment I'm Happy Saying That Part Of My Life Is Over'

In a new interview with The Times, Roger Daltrey was asked if there will be more from THE WHO. The 79-year-old singer, who most recently played with his THE WHO bandmate Pete Townshend last summer, responded: "I can't answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We [Pete and I] need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I'm happy saying that part of my life is over."

Regarding the fact that THE WHO sold its back catalog for a reported £100 million more than a decade ago, Roger said: "I found it hard to do. It was like selling the family silver, but then they made such a good offer. I'm a wealthy man, but I'm no good to society because I don't want anything. Still to this day I have that wartime mentality. I find it hard to throw anything away. My Merc is 20 years old and my jeans have holes in them.”

Daltrey also discussed how the music business has changed over the last five decades, particularly as it relates to how artists are being compensated for their songs.

"Money doesn't make you happy," he said. "But I do think the industry has been stolen from young artists. There's no money in streaming, even if you write a great song. You can write a hit for Taylor Swift and, even if it gets a billion streams, you'll receive a check for about £3,000."

Roger's comments come just a month after Pete admitted he was unsure what's next for their group.

The 78-year-old guitarist addressed the iconic band's future more than three months after he and Daltrey played the final date of their orchestral tour date at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Pete told Record Collector: "I think it's time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because Sandringham shouldn't feel like the end of anything, but it feels like the end of an era."

He added: "It's a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun? So, I wrote to Roger and said, 'Come on. Let's have a chat and see what's there.'"

Pete recently revealed that he is working on the musical score for his hit 2019 novel "The Age Of Anxiety".

"The Age Of Anxiety" was released in November 2019. The book was published by Coronet/Hachette Books and is available in hardcover and audio read by British actor Michael Jayston.

In "The Age Of Anxiety", Pete explores the anxiety of modern life and madness in a story that stretches across two generations of a London family, their lovers, collaborators, and friends.

THE WHO's "Tommy" musical will make its way back to Broadway in the spring of 2024. It was announced in October that the critically acclaimed production that premiered at Chicago's Goodman Theatre earlier this year will open at the Nederlander Theatre.

In October 2022, THE WHO released a new version of the 2019 album "Who" featuring an updated version of "Beads On One String" newly remixed by Pete Townshend and acoustic tracks from the band's only live shows of 2020.

The songs on the deluxe version of "Who" were recorded in Kingston on Valentine's Day this year exactly 50 years to the day since THE WHO's seminal show at Leeds which became the infamous live album "Live At Leeds".

In December 2019, "Who" entered the U.K. chart at position No. 3, becoming the band's highest-charting U.K. LP in 38 years.