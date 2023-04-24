  • facebook
ROGER GLOVER Says DEEP PURPLE Is Working On First Studio Album With Guitarist SIMON MCBRIDE: It's 'Exciting'

April 24, 2023

In a new interview with Brazil's A Rádio Rock, DEEP PURPLE bassist spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we've just undergone a big change, because our guitarist Steve Morse had to retire from the band because he was looking after his very ill wife. And so we have a new guitarist in the band called Simon McBride. And it's a whole experience; I mean, it's a different band."

He continued: "In a way, we have to embrace change. You can't do the same thing over and over again, and we've had several changes, of course, over the years. And this one is particularly exciting. 'Cause we've been working on a new album; we should have a new album out by next year. And we can't stop writing. That's what we do."

In July 2022, Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who is battling cancer.

Morse's announcement came four months after the guitarist said that he would be taking a hiatus from the band, in the hope of rejoining his bandmates once his wife's health improved. He was then replaced on the road by McBride.

Morse effectively took over Ritchie Blackmore's DEEP PURPLE slot in 1994 and had since been in the group longer than Ritchie.

McBride, who is guitar player, singer, songwriter and a band leader all in one, hails from Belfast in Northern Ireland — a place that resonates of the best music traditions like Gary Moore and Rory Gallagher, as well as bands such as THIN LIZZY, STIFF LITTLE FINGERS and obviously U2. His biography tells many stories — from his band touring with no sound engineer, driver, or roadie, playing 30 shows in 35 days, to him regularly sharing stages with Gillan and Airey.

DEEP PURPLE's latest album, "Turning To Crime", came out in November 2021 via earMUSIC. The LP contains DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.

