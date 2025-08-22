RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL Has No Plans To Tour In Support Of His Latest Solo Album

During an appearance on the August 21 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal was asked if he has any plans to tour in support of his recently released instrumental album, "Bumblefoot ...Returns!" He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've thought about it. I've shied away from touring so much. You never know. At this point I'm saying no, I don't plan to, but if someone called up and said, 'Hey, I've got this tour coming, and we would love to have you open,' it might happen, but it's not something that I'm pursuing at this point, 'cause I just love producing bands and doing more teaching stuff. I'm gonna be doing Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp with Alice Cooper and Rob Halford in November in Phoenix. That's gonna be going on for the first two weeks of November. Things like that. That's the kind of stuff that I'm really focusing on, is those Fantasy Camps and teaching and producing and what else I can do just musically besides being on stage. And I'll still get on stage."

Thal continued: "[I'm] not as much into the whole touring thing, especially for myself and my level. It's not gonna be a private jet. Do I wanna be driving around at two in the morning in a car every night with my guitar in the trunk? I don't know. And that's the thing. I see how much of my life I missed touring, how many things, how many weddings and funerals I missed, and I don't want to do that anymore. I wanna be there. I wanna be present in my life for the people that are in my life. So I'm just prioritizing that a lot more."

"Bumblefoot ...Returns!" came out on January 24, 2025. "Bumblefoot ...Returns!" arrived 30 years after Thal's debut solo instrumental album. On the new LP, Bumblefoot revisits his roots with a 14-track masterpiece that spans genres from metal to orchestral to blues.

The album's opening track, "Simon In Space", serves as its first single, delivering an electrifying ride through chaos and intensity. In addition to the single, an animated music video created by Bumblefoot and animator Radek Grabinski is also available, as well as a retro-inspired video game.

"Bumblefoot ...Returns!" features collaborations with iconic musicians, including Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Derek Sherinian, Jerry Gaskill and others, showcasing Bumblefoot's innovative guitar techniques, such as his signature fretless guitar and "thimble technique."

Thal joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006 and appeared on 2008's "Chinese Democracy", an effort which contained music that had been written before he came into the group. The disc took 13 years to make and was only a modest seller, moving just around half a million copies.

Thal never officially announced his departure from the GN'R, but a source confirmed to Detroit music writer Gary Graff back in 2015 that the guitarist had been out since the end of the band's second Las Vegas residency in 2014.

Thal later revealed that he was focusing on his solo career and other projects after spending eight years playing in GUNS.

Thal spent a few years recording and touring with SONS OF APOLLO, which also featured drummer Mike Portnoy, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and bassist Billy Sheehan. SONS OF APOLLO released its second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20),in January 2020 via InsideOut Music/Sony.

Thal is also a member of ART OF ANARCHY, which released its third studio album, "Let There Be Anarchy", in February 2024 via Pavement Music.

Joining founding ART OF ANARCHY members Jon Votta (guitar),Vince Votta (drums) and Thal in the band's new lineup are vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY, SONS OF APOLLO) and bassist Tony Dickinson (SOTO, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).