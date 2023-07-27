RONNIE RADKE Explains Why FALLING IN REVERSE Hasn't Released New Full-Length Album In Six Years

On July 26, FALLING IN REVERSE frontman Ronnie Radke spoke to 100.3 The X Rocks's Adam McGuire-Britson about his band's decision to focus on releasing singles in recent years following the disappointing performance of FALLING IN REVERSE's most recent full-length album, 2017's "Coming Home". Radke said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, my album 'Coming Home' didn't do well; it tanked. It did bad. It didn't do well. The numbers don't lie, like they say — in good ways and bad ways. So, I noticed a lot of bands that were my age that were putting out [new music], trying their hardest and they were trying to figure it out, and I just remember being, like, 'I can't put another album out.' I'm, like, 'What can I do? Because I don't wanna go down. I don't wanna disappear into the abyss of aging emo….' There's a lot of bands that have done that. So I looked to rap, like Drake, and I was, like, 'What are they doing?' And they're putting out singles. They just drop a single. Pop artists drop singles. I'm, like, 'Okay, so what if I put all my creativity into one song instead of putting all my creativity into 10 songs and being rushed to get it out? Your creativity starts spreading out over 10 songs. If you put it all into one song, it's really good. And then you put all your creativity into this music video. And it worked. Slowly. 'Cause it was 'Losing My Mind', then it was 'Losing My Life', then 'Drugs'. Corey Taylor [SLIPKNOT], who's the nicest guy ever, jumped on it. And then 'Popular Monster', it [shot right up]. I was like, 'Oh, I need to keep doing this.' I was, like, 'This is somehow working.''

Elaborating on why he thinks releasing standalone singles was the right move for FALLING IN REVERSE, Ronnie said: "It was just because I honed in my creative juices and I just really spent… Like 'Popular Monster', I wrote that chorus six times. And I realized, 'Wait a minute. I don't have to be sold on the first chorus that I write.' And I figured that out, and I'm, like, I'll just keep making it until when I wake up the next day I don't question the song anymore. I'm, like, 'Dang.' It's like seven in the morning. I'm going to get coffee. I put the song on. I'm, like, 'This slaps.' Instead of being, like, 'It's pretty good,' it's, like, 'No. This is insanely good.'"

FALLING IN REVERSE also embark on its "The Popular Monstour" today, with special guests ICE NINE KILLS. Special guests on select dates include UNDEROATH, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, CROWN THE EMPIRE and CATCH YOUR BREATH, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits.

FALLING IN REVERSE continues to explode by leaps and bounds in this nascent decade. The band's catalog has clocked over 2.7 billion — yes, billion — streams. Another recent single "Watch The World Burn" is at 135 million global streams (including 36 million video views) and landed at No 1 on multiple charts, including Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs, Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, and Alternative Digital Song Sales. Elsewhere, "Voices In My Head" garnered over 140 million million streams and was the No. 1 song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane, while "Zombified" has clocked 138 million and topped the active rock charts. Lastly, "Popular Monster" was also, well, a monster, that landed at No. 1 on the active rock charts as well.

FALLING IN REVERSE, led by Radke, have been completely dominating the radio and streaming space in this new decade. The band, which formed back in 2008 and built itself as a mainstay of the Warped Tour scene while gracing many Alternative Press covers, has seen its latest single "Zombified" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The band has also been generating nearly 50 million total streams per month.

"Popular Monster" has been streamed nearly half a billion times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of the past several years. It enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts, landing in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock chart, and the Nielsen Rock chart, and marked the first No.1 single of the band's career. It followed the gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album "The Drug in Me Is You" and a sold-out anniversary tour. During the shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Radke quickly established himself as one of the most popular musicians streaming on the Twitch platform. In Winter 2022, the band returned to the road and embarked on the sold-out "Live From The Unknown" tour, further cementing its status as one of the top live draws in the genre. FALLING IN REVERSE have continued to catch the eye of the press, with their career arc being spotlighted by top-tier, tastemaking publications such as Forbes, Billboard, The New York Times, Pitchfork and beyond.