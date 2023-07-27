Watch: Canadian Rocker ALDO NOVA Kicks Off First Run Of Shows In 32 Years

Canadian rocker Aldo Nova kicked off his first run of shows in 32 years this past Sunday (July 23) at the K-Days festival in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. His backing band at the gig consisted of Jack Frost on guitar, Dario Seixas on bass, Ange E. Curcio on drums, and Michael T. Ross on keyboards.

Aldo shared some video of the performance on his social media, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "My first show is under my belt, and it went incredibly well. I was really nervous during the first two songs because I hadn't been on a stage in 32 years, but after that, I felt right at home and just let the music flow. The crowd was great in Edmonton, and the fans were really welcoming and really into it. Me, Jack Frost, Dario Seixas, Ange E. Curcio and Michael T. Ross rocked, and we had a lot of fun. This Rocks with a capital R!!"

Born Aldo Caporuscio, Aldo opened this channel forty years ago with his 1982 double-platinum top ten self-titled debut, "Aldo Nova", and its definitive Hot 100 smash single "Fantasy". On the heels of the platinum-selling "Subject…Aldo Nova" and "Twitch", he emerged as a trusted collaborator for some of the biggest stars in the world. He co-wrote the song "Mr. Big Time" for the soundtrack of the movie "Armageddon" and worked closely withJon Bon Jovi on his soundtrack album for the film "Young Guns 2", writing the signature riff from Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze Of Glory". Bon Jovi returned the favor by collaborating on Aldo's 1991 "Blood On The Bricks". Working closely with Céline Dion, he penned "A New Day Has Come", "Your Light", "I Can't Fight The Feeling" and "You And I", even garnered a Grammy Award in the category of "Album Of The Year" for co-writing and producing three songs from her diamond-selling album "Falling Into You". Not to mention, his discography also includes writing songs for everyone from Faith Hill, Carole King and Clay Aiken to Garou and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT.

In 2008 Nova embarked on a 14-year journey to create his rock opera "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage", which was finally finished in March last year.

In a 2022 interview with Glide Magazine, Aldo stated about his lengthy absence from the road: "I've avoided going on tour for years and years. When I was off, I got offered many times to do these classic rock shows and these classic rock revivals with bands and that's all they do. They go back and forth and back and forth every year and all they play is their old songs. I consider myself to be a current artist that has new stuff to offer and 'Eddie Gage' is the proof of that. So I didn't want to do a classic rock tour. I'd like to do a small headlining tour or open up for someone bigger, like Sammy [Hagar].

"If I went to a booker now, he would literally not take me because he would say, 'He's got one hit, he's a one-hit-wonder, he's probably fat and has no hair and we don't know what he sounds like,'" he continued. "That would be the preconception he would have and he'd book me in the classic rock shows… Like I said, these people have no notion of what I look like, what I sound like, the one-hit-wonder till I prove them otherwise… So it's all a step-by-step [process]."