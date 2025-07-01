ROY KHAN Says CONCEPTION Has 'A Few Songs' Written For Next Studio Album

In a recent interview with Brazil's Heavy Talk, former KAMELOT singer Roy Khan was asked if there are any plans for new music from CONCEPTION, his pre-KAMELOT band which reformed in 2018 and released an EP that year, "My Dark Symphony", and a full-length album, "State Of Deception", in 2020. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're constantly working on new stuff, but the songs for 'My Dark Symphony' and 'State Of Deception', those were written from 2016 through 2019. And we have a few songs by now, but we still need quite a few songs to have a full album for CONCEPTION again. So, I don't know — maybe [we'll release something by the] end of '26, maybe '27. We'll see. And for sure we're gonna play some gigs both this year and next year. But maybe not as actively as a full group as what we do. We're gonna do this concept, me and Tore [Østby, CONCEPTION guitarist] together with a cello player in Athens. [We're] adding a show in Norway now. So that's gonna be a trio — me and Tore and a cello player, where we do CONCEPTION songs acoustically. And that might be a concept we wanna develop further. We'll see."

As previously reported, Khan will take the stage on July 5 at Tokio Marine Hall in São Paulo, Brazil for a one-night-only performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of KAMELOT's "The Black Halo" album.

Originally released in 2005, "The Black Halo" remains a landmark in metal history, featuring iconic tracks like "March Of Mephisto", "The Haunting (Somewhere In Time)" and "When The Lights Are Down".

Earlier this year, "The Black Halo (20th Anniversary Edition)" was made available in an array of special formats, including a limited-edition wooden box set featuring splattered vinyl, a collector's chalice, a ring, a pendant in a velvet bag, a 20-page booklet, and an exclusive autographed card. Other variants include deluxe marbled vinyl, a slipmat and a digipak CD edition. This must-have collector's edition was released via Napalm Records on March 14, 2025 — exactly two decades after its original debut.

Khan is also featured as a special guest on "Here Be Dragons", the latest album from Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA. His powerful vocals grace a grand and emotional power ballad, marking another exciting chapter in his return to the scene. Sammet himself praised Khan's contribution, calling the song "one of the most moving and emotional, yet biggest ballads I have ever done."

In the summer of 2023, Roy said that a number of things contributed to his decision to leave KAMELOT nearly a decade and a half ago.

The now-55-year-old Norwegian singer announced his exit from KAMELOT in April 2011 after taking several months off to recover from a "burnout."

After his departure from KAMELOT, Khan, who is a devout Christian, joined a church in the coastal town of Moss, Norway.

Three years ago, Roy told Chaoszine about his split with KAMELOT: "I'm really, really extremely thankful that KAMELOT was able to continue without me, 'cause I had no intention to hurt the band. It was a very personal decision to quit the band and I simply had to. And I'm just glad that everything turned out in the end to be… They managed to go on without me, and I'm just very thankful for that, really."

KAMELOT officially announced Tommy Karevik as its new lead singer in June 2012. The Florida-based band has recorded four albums so far with the Swedish vocalist: 2012's "Silverthorn", 2015's "Haven", 2018's "The Shadow Theory" and 2023's "The Awakening".

Asked if he has listened to any of KAMELOT's recent material with Karevik, Roy told Italy's SpazioRock back in 2018: "Yes I have. I really like some of their new stuff. Sounds classical KAMELOT in my ears, and Tommy is a great singer."