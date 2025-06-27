ROYALE LYNN Shares 'WTCH' Music Video, Releases 'Black Magic' Debut Album

Nashville rocker Royale Lynn has released her new album, "Black Magic", via Epitaph Records. A record that defies easy categorization, on her full-length debut the self-professed "metalhead from a small town" proves her prowess for bridging the gap between two seemingly different worlds.

For "Black Magic", Lynn provides a raw exploration of her personal struggles with mental health, woven through a narrative inspired by her fascinations with horror, mythology and fantasy. Drawing from the legend of Pandora's Box, each song on the record represents an "evil" that escaped Pandora's box into humanity. Royale kicked things off with the heavy riffs of "Greed" before delving into "E.V.I.L.", taking listeners on a very intense, personal and intentional journey both lyrically and musically.

Today she shares the rebellious focus track "WTCH", where her angelic tone cuts through a soundscape of heavy instrumentation and industrial production. Boldly taunting her enemies through a defiantly catchy hook, the song ends with a breakdown that features her first ever recorded screams. Royale brings the heat on the vampy accompanying visual, performing as a witchy video vixen leading a hoard of lost souls at an industrial rave. Watch the video below.

"I love the lore of magic and things that we can't see with our own eyes, so I thought 'WTCH' fit perfectly into the album concept," she explains. "There are people out there who think I sold my soul, and with this song I'm telling them, "Maybe you just don't understand the art and that's okay." It's okay to be different."

From small-town girl to now a part of the Epitaph Records family, Royale Lynn has been experimenting with a nostalgic alt-metal and hard-rock influenced sound that has resonated with over one million followers across socials and over 76 million global streams. Over the past year, Lynn has previewed the record with hard-hitting singles like "Death Wish" featuring Danny Worsnop (ASKING ALEXANDRIA),a song dedicated to first responders which landed at No. 27 on the rock radio charts. Unafraid to tackle serious topics within her music, "Battleground" chronicles the tumultuous experience of escaping a toxic relationship and emerging stronger and more resilient, while the powerful music video for "Sacrifice" paints a visual picture of the darkness that can accompany mental illness.

"Every song on 'Black Magic' is about mental health; I want to tell my stories in hopes that it might help others," Royale explains. "I think that music saves lives. Growing up, I struggled with managing my mental health, and I know some of my best friends struggled, too. I think this music gives us a safe space where we can be honest with ourselves. I wanted to show the community that they aren't alone."

After signing to Epitaph, Royale took 2024 by storm. Earning the distinction of being named a Loudwire "Artist To Watch", she was also heralded by Billboard as "a ferocious newcomer with ceiling-scraping vocals." Spending much of the year on the road, Royale played festivals like Louder Than Life, Welcome To Rockville and Aftershock, where she then received the once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform onstage with metal legends DISTURBED. She toured North America alongside SKILLET and SEETHER, recently wrapped up a U.S. run with ASKING ALEXANDRIA and will be playing a string of U.S. headlining shows in July. With her crossover sound resonating with the next generation of music fans, Royale Lynn is poised to claim her throne as active rock's new queen.

"Black Magic" track listing:

01. Greed

02. E.V.I.L.

03. Black Magic

04. Sacrifice

05. Pandora's Box

06. Dragon

07. When We Die

08. WTCH

09. Dark Mode

10. Inside Out

11. Death Wish (feat. Danny Worsnop)

12. BattlegrounD

Photo credit: Lindsey Ruth