RUSH On Surprise Attack By Hamas On Israel: 'These Are Dark Acts Of Barbarism For Which There Can Be No Justification'

Canadian rock legends RUSH have reacted to the deadly conflict triggered by Palestinian group Hamas's shock attack on Israel.

In response to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing a deadly barrage of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli territory, Israel launched strikes on what it called Hamas targets in Gaza. The combined death toll on both sides of the war has climbed over 3,000.

On Friday (October 13), RUSH released the following statement via social media: "We are sickened by news of the brutal atrocities and monstrous acts of cold-blooded murder committed by the terrorist group Hamas - an organization dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish state and the extermination of its people. Our hearts break for the people of Israel and for Jews around the world as they process these horrible events. These are dark acts of barbarism for which there can be no justification. Our hearts also go out to all innocent souls in Gaza that have lost their lives, been injured or put in jeopardy as a result of the actions of this inhuman terrorist regime."

Israel's military said Hamas's attack and ongoing rocket fire from Gaza had killed more than 1,300 people and left at least 3,200 wounded as of Friday. In Gaza, the Health Ministry that the Israeli airstrikes had killed at least 2,215 people, including 724 children, and left more than 8,714 others wounded.

On Tuesday, U.S. president Joe Biden called the Hamas assault "an act of sheer evil".