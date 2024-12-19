RUSH's ALEX LIFESON Presented With 'Lifetime Achievement Award' By NATIONAL GUITAR MUSEUM

The National Guitar Museum announced that Alex Lifeson, one of the most revered rock guitarists of the past 50 years, will receive its annual "Lifetime Achievement" Award for 2024. Lifeson is the fifteenth recipient of the award.

A founding member of the band RUSH — known for its extraordinary level of musicianship and for crafting experimental and progressive rock epics — Lifeson has appeared on over 30 albums since 1974.

"Alex's playing has inspired countless guitarists to push the boundaries of what the guitar can do. And I am one of them," says HP Newquist, the executive director of the National Guitar Museum. "It's hard to even put his playing in a single category — calling him a 'rock guitarist' doesn't begin to cover it. Catchy riffs, intricate instrumental passages, classical flourishes, jackhammer chords, brilliant tone . . . that's just the start of what Alex does as a guitarist."

"I'm honored to be receiving this Lifetime Achievement award from the National Guitar Museum," said Lifeson. "I fell in love with the guitar when I was eleven years old and continue my romantic affair to this day, sixty years later. It has been my voice, my lover and my partner on a lifelong journey, and we've never had a single argument. I'm grateful for this acknowledgement and fortunate to share the rewards that come with being a guitarist."

Lifeson's experimentation with the sound of the guitar has resulted in some of the most intriguing guitar music ever recorded. And his playing and compositional style are so identifiable that the use of the open-barre F#m chord (technically, F#7add4) in modern rock has come to be known as "The Lifeson Chord." Few guitarists in history can claim to have that kind of intimate connection to both the instrument and the music it produces.

Lifeson has been busy in the years since RUSH's last tour in 2015. He has created a line of signature Lerxst gear with renowned amp manufacturer Mojotone and guitar maker Godin, and recorded with his new band, ENVY OF NONE.

"We're thrilled to recognize Alex and his groundbreaking contribution to the guitar — and the way it sounds — with this award, " says the NGM's Newquist. "His involvement with all aspects of the instrument is certain to continue inspiring players for many more years to come."

The National Guitar Museum (NGM) is the first museum dedicated to the history, evolution, and cultural impact of the guitar. Its touring exhibitions debuted in 2011 and have been presented in more than sixty museums around the world. NGM exhibitions are currently on display in both Australia and the United States.

Alex Lifeson joins previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients:

2010: David Honeyboy Edwards

2011: Roger McGuinn

2012: B.B. King

2013: Vic Flick

2014: Buddy Guy

2015: Tony Iommi

2016: Glen Campbell

2017: Bonnie Raitt

2018: Liona Boyd

2019: Jose Feliciano

2020: Eddie Van Halen (in memoriam)

2021: Al Di Meola

2022: Jeff Beck

2023: Tommy Emmanuel

2024: Alex Lifeson

The Museum's Board Of Advisors is comprised of guitar greats Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Howe, Steve Vai, Liona Boyd, Tony Iommi and Al Di Meola.