RUSH's GEDDY LEE Collaborates With MOOG MUSIC On Minimoog Model D Synth

Moog Music today announces the launch of the Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D, a groundbreaking collaboration that pays homage to one of progressive rock's most iconic pioneers. This release honors Geddy Lee's storied career and his transformative impact on progressive rock as the bassist, vocalist, and synth pioneer of the legendary band RUSH. The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D combines the timeless analog sound of the original with updates designed to inspire musicians and fans alike.

"It's a thrill to see the Minimoog Model D in that stunning red, so representative of one of the most fertile periods in RUSH's creative history," said Geddy Lee. "I've always been mad for custom color instruments, many inspired by automotive hues, and I'm thrilled with how it turned out — it's just so beautiful. The Minimoog Model D was the first synth that made dreaming big accessible to a schlub like me. Its intuitive design lets you learn waveforms, blend sounds, and experiment with the modulation wheel. That's its legacy: a fat, sophisticated sound in a package that's not daunting to get your hands on."

"The Minimoog Model D has shaped music history for over five decades, inspiring creativity across genres with its timeless instrument design and raw analog power," said Erik Norlander, director of product development at Moog Music. "Collaborating with Ged on this model is a tribute to his profound impact on progressive rock with RUSH and a celebration of the Minimoog's enduring legacy. The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D combines the iconic sound and intuitive functionality of the original with exclusive features that honor both its history and its future — offering musicians and collectors an extraordinary connection to the maverick innovation of the great Bob Moog."

Introduced in 1970, the Minimoog Model D was the first portable synthesizer, revolutionizing modern music with its innovative design and legendary analog sound. For Geddy Lee, the Minimoog was a cornerstone of RUSH's progressive rock sound, shaping some of the band's most iconic and groundbreaking music with its unmistakable atmosphere and rich bass tones. Lee's innovative use of the Minimoog not only propelled RUSH to global acclaim but also inspired generations of musicians to push creative boundaries. The Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D honors this shared legacy of innovation and artistry

Features of the Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D :

The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D blends the timeless analog sound of the original with unique features inspired by Geddy Lee's visionary approach:

Custom Satin Red Finish with Metallic Flecks: Personally approved by Geddy Lee, this vibrant color matching Geddy's legendary "Grace Under Pressure"-era keyboard rig gives the instrument a striking and unmistakable appearance.

Starman Badge: Each unit includes a custom badge on the front and sticker on the rear of the iconic RUSH "starman" logo, making it a true collector's piece.

Hot-Rodded VCA Circuit: Enhanced for a smoother and richer sound.

Modern MIDI Integration: Seamlessly combines the classic analog engine with modern digital connectivity.

Exclusive 10" Red Translucent Vinyl: Includes iconic RUSH tracks "Xanadu" and "Jacob's Ladder".

Certificate Of Authenticity: Hand-signed by Geddy Lee and individually numbered, certifying its exclusivity.

Special-Edition Packaging: Comes with a collectible poster, commemorative manual, and special kraft gift box.

Exclusive Control Enhancements: Features for studio and live performance include aftertouch and a dedicated LFO.

The Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D will be exclusively available at Reverb (U.S.),Andertons (U.K.) and Thomann (EMEA/Germany) starting today for $5,499 USD. This release offers musicians and fans the opportunity to own a synthesizer inspired by Geddy Lee's legendary artistry and enduring legacy.

Watch as Geddy Lee reflects on the Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D, sharing his thoughts on its craftsmanship, sonic character, and how Moog's legendary sound played a role in shaping iconic RUSH tracks like "Xanadu", "Tom Sawyer" and "Subdivisions" in an exclusive video below.

To learn more about this collaboration, visit www.moogmusic.com.