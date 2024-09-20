S.A. SLAYER To Reunite For Appearance At Next Year's KEEP IT TRUE XXV Festival

S.A. SLAYER ("San Antonio SLAYER") will reunite for a special appearance at the Keep It True XXV festival, set to take place April 25-27, 2025 at Tauberfrankenhalle in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany. The band will also perform at the Hell's Heroes VII festival in late March 2025 at Houston, Texas's White Oak Music Hall.

S.A. SLAYER's lineup for the two concerts will include "Go For The Throat"-era members Dave McClain (drums; MACHINE HEAD, SACRED REICH); Don Van Stavern (bass; RIOT),Ron Jarzombek (guitar; WATCHTOWER) and Bob Catlin (guitar),along with singer Jason McMaster (WATCHTOWER, DANGEROUS TOYS). McMaster will be stepping in for original S.A. SLAYER frontman Steve Cooper, who died in 2006.

The Keep It True organizers said: "To all our dedicated fans of Keep It True Festival. We are so happy to announce the final band for KIT in 2025.

"US Metal has always been a favorite on all the KITs in the past. We are so grateful that we can present you one of the most cult bands from that genre for the first time ever in Europe. S.A. SLAYER will bring their mighty Texas US Metal to KIT 2025.

"The festival is completely sold out. Thank you for your trust and we hope we could deliver you a sensational line up for Underground Metal lovers again."

Jason commented: "Looks like I am headed to Germany for Keep It True 2025, with my life long friends, SA. SLAYER, to sing the songs they wrote when the guys were just 18 years old.

"It is an honor to humbly step into the shoes of the late great SA SLAYER singer, Steve Cooper, for this event. I will throw the horns as high as I possibly can you!

"I am overwhelmed with love and and excitement for this news.

TEXAS METAL FOREVER!!"

S.A. SLAYER's lineup will be as follows:

* Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD, SACRED REICH) - Drums

* Don Van Stavern (RIOT) - Bass

* Ron Jarzombek (WATCHTOWER) - Guitar

* Bob Catlin - Guitar

* Jason McMaster (WATCHTOWER, DANGEROUS TOYS) - Vocals

In 2014, Skol Records reissued the classic S.A. SLAYER album "Go For The Throat" along with the "Prepare To Die" EP, on a "2 on 1" CD compilation.

"Go For The Throat" was recorded in 1984 and released on limited-edition vinyl LP four years later, while the "Prepare To Die" EP was recorded and released in 1983. The Skol Records release was the first-ever official CD reissue of this material, and included original artwork, and thick booklet with all lyrics and many rare photos of the band. The album was released in February 2014 and was made available in North America via Shadow Kingdom Records. The initial pressing was limited to only 500 copies.

S.A. SLAYER started as SLAYER, but since there was already another SLAYER around — promoting their debut album "Show No Mercy" — the San Antonio-based act had to modify its name. Both bands played together on November 30, 1984, in San Antonio: bootleg LP from that show titled "Slayer X S.A. Slayer" sometimes show up on eBay, and usually reach prices ranging from $500 to $600.

S.A. SLAYER was active between 1982 and 1984, and featured in its ranks such musicians as McClain, Van Stavern, Jarzombek and Cooper (known from JUGGERNAUT and NARITA, the project Mark Reale launched in the mid-'80s when RIOT was put on hold).