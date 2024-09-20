PETER FRAMPTON Suggests MEGADETH's Soundcheck At Richmond Venue Caused 'Structural Damage To The Stage'

MEGADETH and Peter Frampton both had their concerts canceled at Virginia Credit Union Live! at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia earlier in the week.

On Sunday, September 15, MEGADETH wrote on social media: "Due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances, our show tonight, Sunday, Sept. 15, in Richmond, Virginia, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled."

Two days later, Frampton, who was scheduled to perform on Tuesday night, also called off his show.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our show tonight at Virginia Credit Union Live has been cancelled," a post on Frampton's Facebook page read. "We apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

After Frampton's cancelation, AEG Presents, which handles booking for the 6,000-capacity venue, did not respond to requests for comment from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. But the English-American guitarist and songwriter addressed the cancelations while performing at the The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Thursday (September 19). Frampton told the crowd at the gig: "So, we had a show canceled the other day because of weather. And also MEGADETH did a soundcheck, I think a couple of days before our show, and after they finished their soundcheck, there was structural damage to the stage. I'm not blaming them — could have been another band — but it looks pretty like it. So, sorry, MEGADETH. I had to rat on you."

