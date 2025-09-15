SABATON Announces Massive Early 2026 North American Tour With POP EVIL, WINGS OF STEEL

Swedish metallers SABATON have announced a massive 31-date North American tour set for early 2026. The announcement follows the band's extensive 2025 international run and coincides with rising anticipation for "Legends", their upcoming album, due October 17 via Better Noise Music.

Kicking off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the tour will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Support on the trek will come from POP EVIL and WINGS OF STEEL.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Monday, September 15 Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of "Sabaton: Legends On Tour" in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 15 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, September 18 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for "Sabaton: Legends On Tour" in the U.S. — no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, September 15 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, September 18 at 10 p.m. local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details.

Tour dates:

Feb. 09 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 10 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Feb. 13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Feb. 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Feb. 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Feb. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Feb. 26 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

Feb. 27 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Feb. 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Mar. 02 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Mar. 03 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Mar. 04 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Mar. 07 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar. 08 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Mar. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Mar. 12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mar. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome^

Mar. 15 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Mar. 17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

Mar. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Apr. 06 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Apr. 09 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Apr. 11 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Toronto

Apr. 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

Apr. 18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr. 20 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

^ This U.S. date is not part of the Citi presale

Last week SABATON released its latest single, "Crossing The Rubicon", featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of NOTHING MORE. This special collaborative version of the track hit the radio airwaves on Friday, September 12, while the original version will be available as part of the SABATON's upcoming "Legends" album.

"Legends" will be available across various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, two-CD digibook, two-CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the two-CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" will be available as the "Julius Caesar Edition."

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries. It marks the very first time that every band member has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before — relentless and unbound. "Legends" is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

They continue to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

Four songs have already been released from "Legends": "The Duelist" and "Lightning At The Gates" (July 25),"Hordes Of Khan" (June 6) and "Templars" (April 25):

"The Duelist" has been streamed over three million times, and the video has been viewed over one million times.

"Lightning At The Gates" has been streamed over 2.6 million times, and the video has been viewed over one million times.

"Hordes Of Khan" has been streamed over 6.3 million times, while the video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

"Templars" has been streamed over 19.1 million times, while the official video and lyric video have been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Photo credit: Steve Bright