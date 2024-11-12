SABATON Announces 'The Legendary Tour' 2025 In Europe

Swedish metallers SABATON are conquering 20 European cities in 2025 with a groundbreaking tour that will be bigger and better than anything the band has ever embarked on before. Get ready for "The Legendary Tour".

SABATON has put together a show unlike anything you've experienced. Throw traditional thinking out of the window and prepare yourself for more SABATON than ever.

This isn't just another tour; it's a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans.

SABATON is doing something they have never done before. Without revealing too much too soon, let's just say that they are planning to make history with The Legendary Orchestra! Along with that and other surprises, fans will experience something unprecedented.

Tickets for "The Legendary Tour" 2025 go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time (U.K. 9:00 a.m. local time).

"The Legendary Tour" 2025 dates:

Nov. 14 - Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov. 15 - Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov. 16 - Ostrava Ostravar Aréna, Czech Republic

Nov. 18 - Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov. 20 - Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov. 21 - Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov. 22 - Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov. 24 - Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov. 25 - Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov. 26 - Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov. 28 - Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov. 29 - Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Dec. 01 - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec. 02 - Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Dec. 04 - London O2 Arena, UK

Dec. 05 - Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec. 06 - Nottingham Motorpoint, UK

Dec. 08 - Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

Dec. 09 - Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec. 11 - Oslo Telenor, Norway

In the more than two decades since their launch, SABATON has achieved quadruple-platinum sales, headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts across the globe, and earned a legion of loyal fans by being self-managed and carving out a reputation as one of the most innovative bands in rock. SABATON combines standout stage design and production with epic concept albums, linking real-life historical war events with classic kick-ass metal. To date, the band has released ten studio albums, amassed six gold, two platinum, and one four-times-platinum awards, seen eight of its albums score Top 10 international chart status, and six claim the Top 5. They have amassed over three billion streams across all streaming platforms and over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

When SABATON hit the 20-year mark, they headlined both stages at Wacken 2019 — the biggest metal festival in the world — simultaneously. Meanwhile, in 2023 as part of a charity initiative, SABATON donated their full-length animated movie to museums around the world in order to increase awareness and visitor numbers, and successfully encouraged people to support the preservation of history in these establishments. During SABATON's 25th-anniversary year, the band released the "Tour To End All Tours" concert film, and through independent distribution, it was screened in more than 1,200 cinemas spanning 28 territories.

Photo courtesy of The Noise Cartel