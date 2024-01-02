SABATON Shares More Details About 25th-Anniversary Celebration: 'This Is A Massive Milestone For Us'

Swedish metallers SABATON are gearing up for an epic celebration as they approach their 25-year milestone in the music industry. Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, SABATON's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fueled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, SABATON will embark on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises. Each month of 2024 will be dedicated to an album from SABATON's discography, beginning with "Primo Victoria" and ending with "The War To End All Wars". Special activities and insights will be provided to grant fans a better understanding of each studio album.

Highlights include album stories, song facts and album listening parties during which band members will reminisce on and discuss their favorite tracks, while sharing never-heard-before experiences with SABATON fans. Other exciting initiatives include fun games, contests and giveaways that will grant fans the chance to win unique prizes, as well as a limited edition 25-year anniversary merch, including some very exclusive items.

SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration, saying: "This is a massive milestone for us. Our fans have been with us every step of the way and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this monumental occasion with them. We're planning some great things that we've never done before, and we're confident that 2024 will be one to remember, especially as we are heading to the studio at the beginning of next year to begin working on new music!"

SABATON bassist and manager Pär Sundström added: "It's hard to believe that a quarter of a century of us playing music and doing what we love the most has passed already. It's been one hell of a journey, that’s for sure. We sing about history, but looking back we also wrote some history. Stay tuned!"

The 25th-anniversary celebrations will also include throwback photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into SABATON's incredible journey, taking fans on a nostalgic trip through the band's history. Follow the band's social media channels and web site to keep up to date with the latest news and celebrations.

SABATON will enter the studio later this month to begin recording its eleventh album. The follow-up to 2022's "The War To End All Wars" is tentatively due later in 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

In November, Sundström confirmed to FaceCulture that he and his SABATON bandmates had been "busy" in the last few months "working on new music."

Referencing the fact that SABATON is known for its lyrics and music videos that tell the stories of real war heroes and historical battles and wars, Sundström stated about a possible lyrical direction for the band's next LP: "I'm not gonna talk about where we're gonna go. I just say, okay, we can confirm that we are moving away from the First World War and we are going somewhere else in the history, 'cause we will still sing about history. And we are very excited about the topic that we have chosen."

SABATON recently released the animated movie "The War To End All Wars", which tells the stories from the "The War To End All Wars" album. It begins with "Sarajevo", a song about the assassination of Austrian archduke Franz Ferdinand, which sparked World War I. It ends with "Versailles", about the 1918 Treaty Of Versailles that ended the war.

SABATON also has the Sabaton History channel on YouTube, which includes historical looks at World War II, Swedish military history and even the 1995 massacre at Srebrenica, among others.

In September 2022, SABATON announced a new EP trilogy titled "Echoes Of The Great War". The trilogy features new songs specifically about World War I, coupled with topically related catalog music.

The last EP in the "Echoes Of The Great War" EP trilogy, "Stories From The Western Front", was made available in April on all platforms. It features a never-heard-before cover of MOTÖRHEAD's well-known track "1916".

SABATON climbed the international charts with its tenth studio album, "The War To End All Wars", securing No. 1 positions in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Finland. Having achieved the top position for the second time in Germany, Sweden and Finland, the album peaked at No. 1 in Poland, Hungary and Austria for the first time in the band’s career. This and additional outstanding results in other territories have made "The War To End All Wars" SABATON's most successful album so far.