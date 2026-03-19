CHEVELLE's SAM LOEFFLER: A.I. Is 'In Every Single Thing You Do'

In a new interview with 107.7 The Bone's Chasta and Huey, CHEVELLE drummer Sam Loeffler spoke about the effects of A.I. (artificial intelligence),both positive and negative, on our everyday lives. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I find that if I said to you, 'Here's a switch and you can turn off all the A.I. that's incoming to you,' whether it's YouTube or any social media or your e-mail or Google or Safari or whatever it is you use, everyone would switch that off. And then they would use A.I. when they need it. They'd go to their ChatGPT or whatever, and they'd use it then. I don't think anyone wants A.I. in every single thing. I don't think there's a person who wants that. I don't think even the people who are developing it want that. So what the fuck are we doing? It's beyond me."

Sam added: "You have no choice. [A.I. is] in every single thing you do. Even people making videos of things that are real, you realize that they added some A.I. stuff and didn't tell you. I saw this video [of] a guy, he's in a car, so he's got an in-car camera and he is explaining this race, and then somebody called out that he had actually added cars that went by him that were A.I. I was, like, what's the point of that? What good does that do? It was just for nothing."

CHEVELLE will support BREAKING BENJAMIN on a massive 2026 North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off September 2 in Camden, New Jersey and will hit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping October 24 in Bristow, Virginia.

CHEVELLE's latest album, "Bright As Blasphemy", came out last August via Alchemy Recordings. The follow-up to 2021's "Niratias" marked CHEVELLE's first release through Alchemy Recordings following a long run with the Epic label. Alchemy Recordings is a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States.

Over the course of their career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009),"Hats Off To The Bull" (2011),"La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.