SABATON's PÄR SUNDSTRÖM Announces 'Lord Of Metal': Where Rock And Metal Meet Video Games

Horns Up Games, the metal masters behind Lord Of Metal, are proud to announce their game and the launch of its Kickstarter. Brought to you by veterans from Epic Games, Wargaming and seasoned metal artists, Lord Of Metal promises to deliver a gaming experience as heavy as the riffs it celebrates. Rock and metal meets video games in this pure nostalgic tribute for and from old-school gaming kids from the 1980s and 1990s. An honest game with no gimmicks and tricks.

Prepare to be blown away as Horns Up Games unleashes Lord Of Metal, a headbanging new single-player story-driven heavy music festival management simulator where your goal is to start small and go big organizing concerts and festivals bringing life and colors to a dystopian bleak world overtaken by the Grey. Launching its campaign on Kickstarter today, this game is set to be the ultimate experience for metalheads and gamers alike.

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll, and Horns Up Games is thrilled to announce that Lord Of Metal is set to launch on Steam in early 2027, with subsequent releases planned for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Horns Up Games aims to provide an electrifying premium core game experience across all major platforms including DLCs and expansions. Fans can look forward to a sneak peek, as Horns Up Games plans to have the first demo build ready by the next GDC (Game Developers Conference) event.

Epic stories: Horns Up Games is implementing some real stories that it has witnessed at events and those it just has heard about… Or that it claims to say it has heard about.

Authenticity: Experience the thrill of running a heavy metal festival based on real-world insights. Make decisions that impact your band's success and legacy. You'll scout for locations, sign up sponsors, book bands, arrange for infrastructure and supplies for the festivals, negotiate with local factions, hire staff and much more.

Creative Freedom: Build your dream metal empire by recruiting a unique crew and curating the ultimate lineup. Personalize the decorations, FX, sound, stage presence and even your iconic tour bus. The game is non-linear and, therefore, there is always something to explore.

Unique Gameplay: Dive deep into festival management with a blend of strategy, real-time action, and storytelling. Manage concerts how you want: be there for the money, praise or recognition.

Authentic Music: Enjoy a curated soundtrack featuring a variety of metal genres and iconic references.

Engaging Narrative: Uncover a captivating story filled with charismatic characters and unexpected twists.

Stunning Visuals and Locations: Immerse yourself in a vibrant world brought to life with gorgeous art and epic crowd scenes. Plan and execute epic concerts around the globe in majestic locations in its nonlinear campaign. Want to organize a concert on the slope of a volcano? Or on a huge iceberg? Or atop a giant oil rig? Sure thing!

The disciple of the Lord Of Metal will be able to experience the game localized in several languages: English with voiceover, and text localizations in German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Ukrainian and Polish. Horns Up Games is also building its game in Unreal Engine 5 to ensure the best-in-class visual experience for our players. Horns Up Games will feature a rich soundtrack, representing a variety of metal and rock genres, utilizing modern sound technologies in game development.

Horns Up Games aims to create a solid, old-school game focused on gameplay rather than monetization. No in-game purchases, no game-as-a-service mechanics and tricks. You buy the whole thing and enjoy all the content available on release.

Bassist Pär Sundström of Swedish metallers SABATON, who serves as the CEO of Horns Up Games, comments: "Hello there! My name is Pär and I play bass guitar in a heavy metal band SABATON. For the past 25 years my life has revolved around the music industry: playing live shows, managing a band, performing at and organizing festivals. I wanted to make an exciting single-player game that I myself wanted to play. Not some mobile game with tons of in-app purchases and no gimmicks... So join us on this adventure and support us on Kickstarter."

Alexey Morozov, creative director for Lord Of Metal at Horns Up Games, adds: "Lord Of Metal is a story-driven music festival management sim being developed for PC and consoles. We're building our game in Unreal Engine 5 to ensure the best-in-class visual experience for our players.

"As avid gamers with decades of experience, we appreciate it when we know exactly what we're getting. That's why from the very start we've decided that we’re going to deliver the game as a single-player 'box' product. No in-game purchases, no game-as-a-service mechanics and tricks. In Lord Of Metal you get a glimpse of what's going on 'under the hood' of festivals and find out what's happening backstage, on and off site of the festival grounds."

Join Horns Up Games on this epic journey and become the true Lord Of Metal. With gameplay as intense as a thrash metal riff and strategy as deep as the growl of a death metal vocalist, this game is set to crush the competition and melt faces worldwide.