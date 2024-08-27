  • facebook
ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO Joins SPECTOR Family Of Artists

August 27, 2024

Spector welcomes ANTHRAX bass legend Frank Bello to its artist roster.

ANTHRAX is one of the most influential thrash metal bands of all time and Bello's brutal bass riffs have been the driving force behind that success for forty years.

Spector is currently developing the Frank Bello signature bass and it will be released in 2025. In the meantime, Frank will be exclusively playing Spector basses for rehearsals, recording, and on the upcoming European tour this November during ANTHRAX's co-headlining tour with German thrash titans KREATOR with Bay Area thrashers TESTAMENT.

Bello said: "I am so psyched to join the Spector family — a place that already feels like home for me! The great people at Spector listened and contributed to every last detail that I was looking for in a bass, and I am truly so excited for everybody to see what we've come up with. It was great to have the opportunity to bring some Spector basses on tour to give them a test run, and I can honestly say, they checked all the boxes, and then some… Good times ahead, my friends — let's do this!!"

Taylor McLam, Spector's artist relations, says: "We are honored to welcome Frank Bello into the Spector family. Having a NYC thrash metal legend like Frank playing a legendary NYC brand like Spector is truly a match made in heaven — or should I say, hell?"

Check out www.spectorbass.com for up-to-the-minute updates on this and all things Spector.

Bello made his live debut with Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON on June 6 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden.

Bello played bass for SATYRICON for the band's summer 2024 European festival appearances, including Hellfest in France and Tons Of Rock in Norway.

In April and early May, Bello sat out ANTHRAX's South American tour as well as two U.S. festival dates due to "personal reasons." Filling in on those shows was ANTHRAX founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker, who co-wrote and played on ANTHRAX's debut album "Fistful Of Metal", was also a member of STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Bello released a memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", in October 2021 via Rare Bird. The foreword to the book was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.

